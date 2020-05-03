By MARTIN MUSUNKA

KALUMBILA Minerals Limited (KML), a wholly owned First Quantum Minerals (FQM) subsidiary, has reassured workers of job security and safety at the place of work as the mining sector grapples with coronavirus which has distressed the global economy.

KML assistant general manager Junior Keyser said during a restricted Labour Day occasion at Trident Country Club in Kalumbila on Friday where 44 employees were recognised for their contribution to the mining company that workers were entitled to job security and deserved safety as they carried out their work.

Mr Keyser, who remembered employees who died while serving Sentinel Mine in the Safety Department, said it was justifiable for employees to be accorded job security and safety because of their commitment and hard work.

He also paid glowing tribute to mine unions – the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) and Mineworkers Union of Zambia (MUZ) for inculcating the positive working spirit in their members for them to work hard.

Mr Keyser said the KML management was elated with the mine unions for providing leadership to their members by explaining labour laws and employees’ rights, which has played a major role in having a knowledgeable workforce which understands the provisions of their employment.

In presenting the Leadership Recognition Award to eight deserving employees, Mr Keyser said in times of adversity such as the one the company was going through, with the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world, now more than ever leaders needed to rise up and be counted.

“We need them to calm the storm and drive positive change. We need inspiration, we need responsible people to remind us that we can always rise above all challenges that we face. We need people who turn individuals into a team and make working for KML worthwhile,” he said.

He, however, said the good news was that the company already had such people who cannot go unannounced and had been represented by the various nominations received across departments at Sentinel Mine.

KML human resources manager Briton Mwiinga said all Kalumbila Mine employees are important parts of a whole, in the achievement of the company’s overall objectives and explained that management values the contributions of all workers.

In presenting the Outstanding Performance Award to 14 recipients, Mr Mwiinga stressed that there are individuals who go above and beyond in their efforts and exceed expectations consistently.

“To you I say thank you! You are truly an inspiration to all of us and have set the bar extremely high – EVERYONE is watching you! You have not only been outstanding in your performance but also in the upholding of safety and demonstrating our Values of Bolder, Smarter, Driven, Together,” he explained.

KML process manager Jean Pierre Van Der Vorst said operating the same way others do can be easy as most people are capable of learning and coping with the routines but adding that the difficult part was finding new and improved ways of doing things.

In giving out the Innovation Award to eight beneficiaries, Mr Van Der Vorst said human beings are destined to evolve, but not all of them drive that evolution. “Not all of us have a creative mind. Where most of us see a problem, others see an opportunity. Where some of us are satisfied with the way things are, others always strive to improve.”

The Most Safety Conscious Award which was presented by safety manager Brent Pondang went to electrical supervisor Gilbert Kakinga whom he said has been involved and developed videos pertaining to the THINK Safety Programme and TFDs for Kalumbila Mine.

Mine operations manager Rees Magrath, in conferring the Resilience Award to nine deserving employees, noted that most people do their jobs good enough and it ends there while others are not good at multi-tasking, with some not being good at sharing or teaching others yet others are not brave.

However, Mr Magrath explained that he was presenting the award to colleagues who have demonstrated that they are brave and strong in their performance in many difficulty circumstances, often stretch to perform in other areas beyond their core area of responsibility, while keeping their own area shining.

They were also recognised for demonstrating keenness to share with teammates the art of effective multitasking, inspiring positive change, sharing experiences with others who were struggling to deliver results and tactfully developing themselves and patiently excelling through the rank and file.

The Long Service Award went to Dingiswayo Banda (supervisor – instrumentation), Levy Mwale (superintendent – engineering), McLean Mfune (chemist) and Lime Ng’andu (artisan fitter). – Story courtesy of SUMA SYSTEMS.

