Today’s Scripture

“…Let him have all your worries and cares, for he is always thinking about you and watching everything that concerns you…”

(1 Peter 5:7, TLB)

Restful Waters

Worry is a thief that steals your joy, your energy, and your sleep at night. You don’t make good decisions when you’re worried. You weren’t created to be constantly worried about your health, upset about your job, or stressed out over a friend who had been rude. Your mind needs a break. You weren’t designed to carry all that load. You have to turn your cares over to God.

David had all kinds of opposition and enemies coming against him. He could have lived upset and worried, but he understood this principle: “The Lord is my shepherd. He leads me to restful waters.” David was saying, “The way I keep my sanity and protect my peace on a regular basis is to go down to the still waters. I empty out all the worry and anxiety.” He let his mind rest. It can be chaotic all around you—traffic, people, problems, drama—but on the inside, in your spirit, you’re at rest.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are my good shepherd who leads me to restful waters. I turn my cares over to You, knowing I can’t carry this load on my own, but You can and will on my behalf. I declare that I am resting in You. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

