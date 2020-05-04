By McLeod Lunkoto

The Patriotic Front is reacting to its decline in many ways but one salient approach is the atrocious motive to turn public health measures meant to ward off the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic into a “political campaign tool.” This is a deplorable act of desperation. It is the only political party that has produced branded face masks capitalizing on COVID19 to start campaigns ahead of the 2021 general elections.

It is disheartening that the masks donated by well-wishers regardless of their political affiliations are being used to ramp up the disfigured image of the PF. They are literally in a campaign mode. They have been in Keembe Constituency and in many other places across the country campaigning. They have turned the donated items into PF items which they are using to gain political mileage. This is crookedness of the worst kind.

This kind of behaviour will certainly impact negatively on the collective effort against the coronavirus pandemic. The majority of the people are rejecting the politicization of the covid19 pandemic. The World Health Organization has on several occasions cautioned leaders from different social settings including political leaders against responding to the central threat of the coronavirus pandemic in a manner that might erode the collective capacity to deal with the public health crisis.

This kind of behaviour by people who are supposed to lead the fight against this pandemic makes the whole fight very difficult to win. The sentiments on the ground are that the minister of health and his counterpart may be lying about the numbers, they could be less.

‘Our people now think that announcing that numbers are swelling could just be a gimmick to keep us away from mobilising as opposition.’ What explanation could anyone give if the situation is as serious as they keep telling us, yet their own people do not seem concerned or even taking the necessary steps to avert the spread of the disease?

We are calling upon the PF leadership to stop this highly irresponsible behaviour of endangering the people who they pretend to care for. They should stop using the donated items as campaign tools. Donated items are meant for everyone regardless of one’s political inclination.

The Author is a Keembe Constituency Socialist Party Aspiring Candidate, a Party led by Fred M’membe

