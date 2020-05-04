Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that the COVID-19 sample (1) which was carried by Ian Mutambo before his demise in a road traffic accident has been recovered and is being processed in Ndola.
Speaking to journalists during the Ministry’s routine COVID-19 briefings, Dr.Chilufya said that despite the accident other passengers were not at risk because the sample was packaged in line with internationally recognized standards to protect both the courier and conveyors.
“So there is no loss of sample and the packaging was in line with international practice. We do a triple layer packaging and that does not put at risk the courier or the people on the conveyers that should be made extremely clear, ” Dr. Chilufya said, adding: “A triple-layered packaging does not put the transporter or passengers at risk the sample was recovered intact, the sample is being processed in Ndola.”
The Minister also indicated that some social media bloggers had exaggerated figures of the samples to suit there intent but, emphasized that the deceased was only carrying 1 sample.
“I have seen that on social Media there are insinuations about so many samples that were being transported and so many samples have been lost so on and so forth. Let me set the record straight 1, there was one sample and that was packaged in line with internationally recommended recommendations or criteria. That means a triple-layered packaging.“
The Minister maintained that the death of health personnel should not be sensationalized on grounds that the government was also devastated.
And Chilufya said that an investigation has been instituted to establish facts and to see why there was a deviation from the measures established for COVID-19 leading to the death of Lab technician Ian Mutambo of Zambezi District Hospital in a road traffic accident.
Dr. Chilufya says the Provincial Health Director will supervise the investigation which is already underway to establish the facts that led to the accident and what led to the circumstances for transporting COVID-19 samples using public transport.
Speaking during the routine COVID-19 updates in Lusaka, Dr. Chilufya has urged the media particularly bloggers to allow the family to mourn by according them the secrecy during the mourning period.
Dr. Chilufya said the Government will fully support the family to ensure that Ian Mutambo is put to rest in a dignified manner befitting a fallen hero.
He said President Edgar Lungu is saddened and concerned with what transpired in Manyinga District and has ordered a full investigation in the matter.
Dr. Chilufya said he will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all the facts are established behind the death of Ian Mutambo in a road accident involving a Power Tools Bus which plunged into the Banks of Kabompo River.
Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has disclosed that Zambia in the last 24 hours recorded 13 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the total number of cases 137.
Dr. Chilufya said a total of 811 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 13 cases tested positive for the pandemic.
He said 9 of the cases are known contacts to the cases recorded in the past four of whom are from Chilenje Level one Hospital, three through health facilities screening and one through mass screening.
Dr. Chilufya said there was no discharge in the last 24 hours and all patients remain stable in the Government isolation centers.
We just need to get rid of you, Lungu and PF as a whole. This country desperately needs normal leadership.
And ba CBU Dr. how many samples does one need to get infected?
Nope you’re wrong Dr ChiFoolya the whole nation was put at risk-one sample can infect the entire bus then survivors go on to infect hundreds of others.Even the super safe nuclear stations do leak sometimes.
So where’s the investigation? ECL is a dull man. How do you investigate someone who is in charge of the Ministry or Operations? First suspend the man so we can have unbiased and clean investigation. Chilufya Chitalu has become so big headed that he is doing everything with impunity. He needs to be controlled.
@Dudelove you don’t push out the pilot while the plane is flying. Unless yo’re suicidal. We all want to see a safe landing in this crisis. Whether you like it or not, the current political leadership and the Ministry of Health are inevitable to navigate the country out of the crisis at this time.
In PF ,even normal people i grew up knowing as normal,are no long longer normal anymore. Its starting to look like PF sort of has a nonentity element that everyone who joins it seems to adopt.I urge u to verify the Covid-19 figures of “2 more cases” too.In his head,this guy only registers small numbers(utunono).Ifukkulu iyo!
As if that makes it better …these people have been in govt too long and they are now so complacent…they are lucky the opposition is slow to react. I remember the way Micheal Sata used to write handwritten letters to RB and publish them in the papers knowing too well that RB would throw them in the bin but couldn’t as he was forced to respond publicly.
Nope Nina Chale when you’re in a whole you stop digging.This PF gov’t has been a failure in so many ways they need to go …you don’t transport dangerous biohazard material in public transport.
@ Nine Chale, what would you do if the pilot is the one being suicidal ?
Vote Him Out – Even that number of one sample carried by the technician raises a lot of questions about his so called countrywide mass screening and availability of test kits…journalists there is a lead for you to probe further.
Wir wissen, dass Sie von Ihrer Frau zu Hause gemobbt werden
Only one sample? Well this global crisis began with one chap who took one bite of one bat. Look where we are now.
Sikufele – this is what happens when you have one man with an iron grip on everything including donations and dispersing of funds …I have said that covid-19 has a way of exposing your weaknesses but the usual noisemakers thought I was negative. PF want to raise funds for next year hence Chilufya at helm if Lazy Lungu was serious he would have had the Chief Medical Officer at MOH heading the taskforce but he wouldnt as it would counter against him…these are very very selfish and greedy people.
In other countries the use drones for medical resupply in disaster areas but us we have highly corrupt short sighted tins who see nothing beyond next elections.
“….He said President Edgar Lungu is saddened and concerned with what transpired in Manyinga District and has ordered a full investigation in the matter.
Dr. Chilufya said he will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all the facts …..”
Condolences to the family …..
But how come lungu did not show such urgency when our people were being gassed and lynched ?
Whatever is said is far from convincing…”1 sample” on a bus is wrong. Whether the specimen was wrapped in a thousand layers of cotton is immaterial…I feel the pain at the loss of this young man in a greedy system. People have offered you so much money which you can use appropriately. But no…”use public transport…Ndola is nearby…” I hate to say this…I have lost faith in you, sir.
The arrogance with which Dr Chitalu Chilufya trivialises Zambian lives puts him next to the devil, hint of remorse absent. He is a shame to PF – next PF leader!