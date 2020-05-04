Veteran midfielder and 2012 AFCON winner Isaac Chansa is confident his compatriots struggling at South African PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates find their form.

Striker Justin Shonga and midfielder Augustine Mulenga are struggling this season at Pirates while new boy Austin Muwowo has yet to also make any immediate impact at Chansa’s former club.

Striker Lazarus Kambole, who moved to Chiefs from Zesco United this season, has so far failed to ignite following his much publicized transfer.

“The reason is a simple one. You know I would say; time matters. Even some of us when we went to South Africa it didn’t just click from there, we had to learn the culture of football, the teams, and the culture of the PSL,” Chansa told Ndola radio station Sun FM.

“Obviously, even the coaches told is us we have signed you guys because we have seen something in you, you are great players but right now, you have to learn.

“So, what I can say to the guys is it is not like they have failed, it is just a matter of time.

“I will give you an example of Mwape Musonda, the striker at Black Leopards. He initially signed at Pirates and everyone thought he was a bad player.

“But it was not the right time for him to start clicking and it goes back to the same thing I was saying; you have to learn and you have to click at the right time.

“So Musonda went to Golden Arrows on loan and then people started seeing the Musonda they were expecting to see at Pirates.

“He then went to Black Leopards and now he is a big player and Mamelodi Sundowns want to buy him and Kaizer Chiefs also want to buy him- every team in South Africa wants to buy him.

“Why? Now he has learnt the culture of South African football.”

Musonda won last season’s PSL golden boot with 16 goals that saved Black Leopards from relegation when they finished two places above the bottom two drop zone at number 13.

“So they must just focus, work hard, and they must know what they have gone to do there. It is to play football, obviously make their names, and make money, and represent Zambia well,” Chansa added.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]