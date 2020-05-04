9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 4, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Chansa Backs Shonga and Co To Overcome SA PSL Season Woes

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Chansa Backs Shonga and Co To Overcome SA PSL Season Woes
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Veteran midfielder and 2012 AFCON winner Isaac Chansa is confident his compatriots struggling at South African PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates find their form.

Striker Justin Shonga and midfielder Augustine Mulenga are struggling this season at Pirates while new boy Austin Muwowo has yet to also make any immediate impact at Chansa’s former club.

Striker Lazarus Kambole, who moved to Chiefs from Zesco United this season, has so far failed to ignite following his much publicized transfer.

“The reason is a simple one. You know I would say; time matters. Even some of us when we went to South Africa it didn’t just click from there, we had to learn the culture of football, the teams, and the culture of the PSL,” Chansa told Ndola radio station Sun FM.

“Obviously, even the coaches told is us we have signed you guys because we have seen something in you, you are great players but right now, you have to learn.

“So, what I can say to the guys is it is not like they have failed, it is just a matter of time.

“I will give you an example of Mwape Musonda, the striker at Black Leopards. He initially signed at Pirates and everyone thought he was a bad player.

“But it was not the right time for him to start clicking and it goes back to the same thing I was saying; you have to learn and you have to click at the right time.

“So Musonda went to Golden Arrows on loan and then people started seeing the Musonda they were expecting to see at Pirates.

“He then went to Black Leopards and now he is a big player and Mamelodi Sundowns want to buy him and Kaizer Chiefs also want to buy him- every team in South Africa wants to buy him.

“Why? Now he has learnt the culture of South African football.”

Musonda won last season’s PSL golden boot with 16 goals that saved Black Leopards from relegation when they finished two places above the bottom two drop zone at number 13.

“So they must just focus, work hard, and they must know what they have gone to do there. It is to play football, obviously make their names, and make money, and represent Zambia well,” Chansa added.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleRecent resignations by opposition UPND councillors shows they have no confidence in the leadership

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Chansa Backs Shonga and Co To Overcome SA PSL Season Woes

Veteran midfielder and 2012 AFCON winner Isaac Chansa is confident his compatriots struggling at South African PSL giants Kaizer...
Read more
Feature Politics

Recent resignations by opposition UPND councillors shows they have no confidence in the leadership

Chief Editor - 22
Charismatic Voice Executive Director John Mwendapole has said that the recent resignations by opposition UPND councilors shows that the people at grassroots have no...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu differs with Dr Chitalu over Health Workers logistics after death of 24 year old Ian Mutamba

Chief Editor - 36
In what is becoming a new trend in government, confusion has arisen between President Edgar Lungu and his Minister of Health Dr Chitalu over...
Read more
Economy

Mopani Copper Mines to re-start mining operations this Wednesday

Chief Editor - 6
Mopani Copper Mines has announced it is to re-start mining operations this Wednesday and issue a notice of its intention to place the mining...
Read more
Feature Column

The Media and COVID 19: The Unsung Heroes

editor - 6
By Parkie Mbozi TODAY is World Press Freedom Day (WPFD). It is a day dedicated to celebrating and remembering the work and situations of journalists...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Forest Hope They Will Be Champions If Season Is Ended Due to Covid-19

Feature Sports sports - 3
Leaders Forest Rangers want to be declared champions of the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division season in case the suspended campaign doesn’t continue due to...
Read more

Kazabu:Stick to FIFA and FAZ Constitution

Feature Sports sports - 10
Veteran sports administrator Luxon Kazabu says the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has the potential to resolve its internal wrangles. FAZ wrangles have heightened in...
Read more

FIFA Official Free To Come for FAZ EGM

Feature Sports sports - 9
Government has assured FIFA that its emissary from Zurich for the planned FAZ Emergency General Meeting will not be prosecuted when he lands in...
Read more

‘Sate-Sate’ Kampamba’s Soccer Academy Gets Kit Donation

Feature Sports sports - 3
Kitwe’s Sate Sate Soccer Academy has received a donation of jerseys from Copperbelt business executive Nichodimus Kalobo. Academy owner Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba received the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]