Charismatic Voice Executive Director John Mwendapole has said that the recent resignations by opposition UPND councilors shows that the people at grassroots have no confidence in the party’s leadership.

Reverend Mwendapole has appealed to more Members of the opposition political party to stand up for their rights and refuse to be used by their leaders for political expedience.

In a walk in Interview with ZNBC news today, Reverend Mwendapole reminded UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that it is only God that chooses leaders adding that no matter what he plans to do, if it is not from God he will not succeed.

He has further advised the UPND Leader to manage his political ambitions ahead of the 2021 General Elections.

UPND Councillors in various parts of the country particularly in its perceived strongholds have been resigning to join the ruling Patriotic Front.

