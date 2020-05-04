Charismatic Voice Executive Director John Mwendapole has said that the recent resignations by opposition UPND councilors shows that the people at grassroots have no confidence in the party’s leadership.
Reverend Mwendapole has appealed to more Members of the opposition political party to stand up for their rights and refuse to be used by their leaders for political expedience.
In a walk in Interview with ZNBC news today, Reverend Mwendapole reminded UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema that it is only God that chooses leaders adding that no matter what he plans to do, if it is not from God he will not succeed.
He has further advised the UPND Leader to manage his political ambitions ahead of the 2021 General Elections.
UPND Councillors in various parts of the country particularly in its perceived strongholds have been resigning to join the ruling Patriotic Front.
Any interview on that pit latrine network , ZNBC belongs in the you know where ??
” The chawama pit latrine.”
This is what lungu wants you to watch by banning other private media like prime tv.
Councilors are remaining with just 1 year for their term to come to an end and they are on a K3000 monthly salary not entitled to a gratuity like their MP counterparts, the possibility of a third party offering more than they will get in the remaining year is high,these are all political gimnastics am sure someone somewhere is trying to play the popular card , it might work for them but the economic performance is the deal breaker.
WHEN YOU SEE IN A WALKING INTERVIEW WITH ZNBC JUST KNOW ITS ANOTHER PRAISE SINGER, some time back an opposition leader tried a walking interview, how many remember the charge for trespassing? When and who is right person to walking in pa znbc?
In UPND don’t believe that God almighty gives leadership regardless of the circumstances them they believe in Brenthurst families only.
Mr P you are just a Do as I say remnant.
As we go towards 2021, there will be more commodities, they will be bought like buns. Economy is hurting everybody
Haha can you see how quiet it is on this article? Clear proof that the majority of bloggers here are sadist diasporans who support the regional party and come from a certain region or rather were from a certain region in Zambia before the cowards decided to seek asylum abroad. The upnd members lost confidence in that wannabe bally decades ago but they can’t remove him cause he a stubborn dictator who bankroll the party using funds from gay organisations. Kz
Empty tin
Nit Wit.
True, economy is terrible, so it will be a buyers market. The strategy is to weaken what are called strongholds for others. So they will continue purchasing these councilors with our money of course
The diaspora brought in 106 million dollars in remittances in 2018 and that is free foreign exchange for you to buy expensive whiskey. What beef have you got with those who have to work or settle in other countries?
Give us a break.
RESIGNING TO JOIN THE PF – MORE LIKE : THEY WERE PAID OFF BY PF TO JOIN THE PF ! PF WILL STOP AT NOTHING TO ENSURE THEY STAY IN POWER AND IF THAT MEANS PAYING MILLIONS TO UPND OFFICIALS TO GET THEM TO RESIGN THEY WILL DO IT…….
Don’t worry about this paid up Reverend Mwendapolo. We know such tactics in the political arena. Perhaps the Reverend is not well informed about the division in Kitwe PF, why are they not airing the wrangles on ZNBC? The answer is very simple, it’s politics at play. They are trying to underscore our strength in Western province. The PF government has dished out large sums of money to go round the country and pay the councilors si that they resign from the UPND party. Councilors are not handsomely paid when they see tuma K60k pay cheques, they grab them desperately as last opportunities to have such amounts of money. Bally and team are working tirelessly to bring sanity to the party before general elections. PF government and uncle Lulu are evil people. Meanwhile PF must go!
Okay ..we are in terraces watching this fight within UPND. I think the councilors have a valid reason as to why they are leaving HH and UPND. Is it a sign that UPND is cracking or that PF is buying them? If PF is buying them then it shows how untrustworthy UPND councilors are and this portends scathing loss in UPND strong holds in the 2021 elections.
PF government is using covid-19 donations to bribe UPND councilors and mps. Uncle Lulu has run out of ideas and is desperate to win the elections even though he is not eligible to stand. Lulu is trying hard to push himself but we shall bandle him and throw him into a bottomless pit to join the dragon and serpent. These evil people are enemies of progress. They have stolen more and enough is enough. Thieves must be chased away. PF must go!