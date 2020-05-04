Investigations have been launched to establish why COVID-19 samples were transported from Zambezi on a public bus. This follows a directive by President Edgar Lungu that an investigation is conducted into the matter which resulted in the death of Ian Mutambo, a lab technician after the bus was involved in an incident.

Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya, has urged the public to avoid speculations and wait for investigations to be concluded. Dr. Chilufya said this should not be used as an opportunity to politics as it risks reversing gains that have been scored in the COVID-19 fight.

He has urged the public to allow the family to mourn the deceased in peace and said the Government will fully support the family during the funeral. Dr. Chilufya said this during the routine updates in Lusaka today.

Meanwhile, 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, in the country. Dr. Chilufya said 811 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and that 9 of the 13 new cases are contacts to known cases.

Dr Chilufya said four are health workers from Chilenje Hospital, who were NOT around when they initially conducted tests on the other health workers. The Minister of Health said the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases stands at 1 hundred and 37 while the active cases are now 59.

Dr. Chilufya said all patients are stable and that the total number of recoveries remains at 78, with NO discharge in the last 24 hours. He said the 3-months-old baby who was reported to be ill, is now stable.

Dr. Chilufya expressed disappointment with a few congregations, that did not adhere to public health regulations.

