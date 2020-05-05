The Catholic Priest at the center of a murder investigation involving a married female Church member has spoken out saying he feels unfairly treated by the Church.
Police in Lusaka says they have instituted an inquiry into the death of a 42-year-old woman of Garden House, who allegedly died in the Parish Priest’s House at Kaunda Square Catholic Church.
Fr. Abel Mwelwa said in a statement that the manner in which Lusaka Diocese Archbishop Alec Banda has handled the matter is unfair.
“I would like to assure you that all is well. My soul is at rest. Knowing that the justice of God is on my side. I have no bitterness against the manner in which this was handled. I allow God to deal with the matter,” Dr. Mwelwa said.
He also claimed that Monica Mulenga died in the hospital of Acute Pneumonia as the postmortem results indicated.
“God has his ways. Thank you for your brotherhood and support. Let it be known that the person died almost a month ago,” he said.
He added, “All was quiet until my Bishop decided to instruct some priests to circulate a communique of my suspension to all priests and religious. The communique is also addressed to the lay faithful. What a way of dealing with matters.”
Fr. Mwelwa charged that Bishop Banda miscalculated in the way he dealt with the issue.
“The result of such a miscalculated decision is what has brought this media frenzy. Has there been a time in the Catholic Church when the suspension of a priest is material for everyone? If not, the question is why has this been handled this way? Maybe we shall have answers in Heaven,’ he said.
“I thought I should share with you what has happened. God’s Justice May take long, but it surely does come.”
Its by the fruits of the their trees that we shall know them and a tree that does not bear fruit it shall be cut down
This is what happens when you follow the wrong career path. Priest hood is not for everyone.
Just like being President of Zambia is not for everyone. We have seen the results of this.
Too many wrong career paths in Zambia.
We all make mistakes. The best thing is to accept that it is your mistake that led to all this, instead of blaming the Bishop.
Just learn some lessons from this painful experience and move ahead.
The handling of the case by the Bishop should not be an issue. I believe the circumstances left the Bishop with no option but to act in this way. The father should have nothing to fear if indeed he is innocent as he claims. Lets all wait till the police conclude their investigations. All of us are relying on what the media has reported and no one has declared you guilty yet. Also understand that all cases are handled differently just like God executes judgement on people differently. Therefore do not blame the Lusaka archdiocese Bishop for the action he has taken. If what the media has reported is true a lot of questions need answers. Is it true she died at the Priests house and that she lied to her husband she had gone for a funeral. What exactly was she doing at your house. But…
But you havent explained what she was doing in your house meant for male priests only. Just confess that una chimwa iwe. Then forgiveness will follow. And dont confess to yourself but to another priest
Iwe Priest tell us what happened on the material day in your house? Not your insipid complaint that you have been treated unfairly as at no time such misbehavior in the catholic church among the priests has gone out side the gates of the catholic church buildings. Tell us the truth what happened in your house with that married lady.
The best for you is to keep quiet since your case is now a subject of police investigations
