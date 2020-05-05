University of Zambia (UNZA) Biomedical Research Ethics Committee Chairperson Dr. Sody Munsaka has been appointed to the World Health Organization (WHO) board of experts that will develop guidelines and Ethics consideration for issuing of immunity passports in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Munsaka who is also Dean School of Health Science is the only African board member among the 10 member scientists from the United States, Europe and Asia.

The Antibody testing will be used as a measure to give people immunity passport to move across boarders.

Dr. Munsaka sits on a number of national committees which include the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) and Higher Education Authority (HEA).

He teaches Immunology, Virology, Molecular Biology, Research Methods and Biostatistics to Biomedical Sciences students, medical students and postgraduate students.

His research interest is in Patho-immune mechanisms of HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders and interactions with drug abuse and other infectious diseases including malaria and tuberculosis

