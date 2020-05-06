9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Economy

Government should avail guidelines on to access funds released to boost SMEs-Katele Kalumba

By Chief Editor
Former Finance Minister in the MMD administration Katele Kalumba has appealed to the government to avail guidelines on the accessibility of funds released to boost Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) affected by the Covid-19.

Dr. Kalumba , who has praised the government for releasing the relief funds to SMEs, however, laments that lack of information will make SMEs, especially in rural areas to miss out on the fund.

Dr. Kalumba, who is also Headman Natende Walushiba was speaking when Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa called on Senior Chief Puta of the Bwile people in Chienge District.

He explains that while the move by the government is well-intended, the lack of information especially for SMEs in rural areas defeats the purpose of the fund.

And Dr. Kalumba has lamented the lack of adherence to physical distancing and other Covid-19 regulations.

Dr. Kalumba has since thanked President Edgar Lungu for instructing his Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament to go round the country and sensitize the people on Covid-19.

And Mr. Chilangwa has assured the people of Change of President Lungu’s resolve to construct the Kashikishi – Chienge – Lunchinda Road.

Mr. Chilangwa, who is on the tour of the Province to raise awareness on the Covid-19, explained that the Head of State is fully aware that the Kashikishi – Chienge – Lunchinda is an economic road that will boost economic activities in the area once complete
.

He said to follow the investment Expo held in 2017, over 10 firms have expressed interest in investing in various sectors such as fisheries, mining, and salt production in Chienge District.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chilangwa has praised Senior Chiefs Puta and Mununga for running robust sensitization programs on coronavirus in their chiefdoms.

