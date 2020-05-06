9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Economy

ZAFFICO gets new CEO

By Chief Editor
1
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ZAFFICO Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Kangwa David Bwalya as Managing Director effective 1st May 2020.

Mr. Bwalya has over 24 years of experience and has held several senior leadership positions both locally and internationally.

Locally, he spent more than 10 years at Metal Fabricators of Zambia (ZAMEFA) PLC where his last appointment was that of Acting Managing Director of the Company.

He had also previously worked for Konkola Copper Mines Plc (under Anglo American) and PricewaterhouseCoopers Zambia.

Internationally, Mr. Bwalya served as Chief Financial Officer for the Asia Pacific region of General Cable Corporation.

He was based in Bangkok, Thailand.

His other international assignments include his time at Rio Tinto, serving as Business Development Manager (Copper) based in South Africa, New Forests Tanzania (serving as Head of Finance), and most recently at Emerged Railways Properties (Zimbabwe) where he served as the Executive Head of the Company.

Mr Bwalya holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Essex, UK, and a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Copperbelt University (Zambia).

He is a Fellow of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) of the United Kingdom and the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA).

“The Board is thrilled to welcome Mr. Bwalya as Managing Director of ZAFFICO PLC. He brings significant wealth of experience which will be of significant value to the Corporation. ZAFFICO looks forward to working with Mr Bwalya over the years ahead,” according to a statement by Board Chairperson Anne Doma Gray-Kunda.

