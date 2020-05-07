9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Health

7 New COVID-19 cases Recorded out of 468 Tests

By Chief Editor
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 out of 468 tests conducted.

Dr. Chilufya says this brings the cumulative number of cases in the country to 145, including three deaths.

The Minister said the seven new cases include contacts to known positive cases and a Zambian citizen who arrived from the United States on 3rd May 2020.

He said nine patients have been discharged bringing the total recoveries from the disease to 101.

Dr. Chilufya said the latest discharges include the first two patients who were admitted to the Masaiti Isolation facility.

He said the number of active cases is now 41 and all patients remaining in the COVID-19 isolation facilities in are in stable condition.

Dr. Chilufya said among the high-risk persons being monitored, a total of 3,513 persons have successfully completed the 14-day mandatory quarantine since the beginning of the response.

He said a total of 1,472 alerts notified have been cleared as non-cases.

