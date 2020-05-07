Local Government Minister Charles Banda has advised the Lusaka City Council to continue charging places of worship K100 for them to be granted certificates to congregate, reversing the directive by Health Minister Dr Chitalu for the Council to stop charging for certification.
Dr Chilufya last week directed the Council to stop charging for the certificates saying it has never been said that those that seek certification should be charged.
He directed the Council to refund those that had paid for certificates and advised places of worship including churches that may want to congregate to approach the National Public Health Institute for guidance.
But Dr Banda has differed with Dr Chilufya on the matter and has said that only his Office is mandated to provide such guidance.
He told Journalists that the Council is permitted by law to place fees for varies services it discharges.
Dr Banda said only his office has the authority to allow for exemptions and advised Journalists that questioned Dr Chilufya’s Authority on the matter to go and ask him.
He urged places of worship including churches that may be struggling to meet the financial needs to approach his Office.
This development is the latest in what appears to be the growing trend of officials contradicting each other on various issues affecting the nation.
Recently Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya told Journalists there was nothing unusual about transporting dangerous materials such as COVID-19 samples when Ian Mutambo died in a Power Tools Bus accident, a statement the President differed with by saying it was against his Government’s commitment to do more for the health workers as they remain at the frontline of fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
Do not worry mwebena zambia… all this confusion by confused thiefs pf will be sorted out by Bally and the team.
Eko twafika nomba. Is it Covid-19? or a way of introducing these fees?? God forbid, if you continue with this trajectory then you are assured of kissing the ground. When you touch the church, then you are history. Think again!!
It is not right to charge people for congregating, whether Covid or not. The freedom of assembly that is halted because of partial lockdown has to be restored unconditionally. It cannot be bought back. The president should bang his fist on the table for once to put an end to such ridiculous actions.
The constant contradictory statements issued by different official in this government(sadly, including the president) really goes to show the serious lack of coordination and leadership that exists.
1. Bowman instructs police to beat people and vows arrogantly to continue. Kanpyongo says police report to him and even he cant instruct police to beat people
2. president lungu opens churches. police warn churches against meeting without clearance
3. chilufya instructs council to stop charging. banda says only his ministry can do that.
What you are seeing in pf is various individuals all vying for the 2021 ticket. Mr. Lungu will be removed by his own people. Chilufya is currently the front runner. He has a vast intel network, and he is ruthless, corrupt, and overbearing. Lungu has very…
The only contradiction is in your head you the reporter. Complain all you want because you and your bally will fix it will always find something to criticize. Governing the country is not the same as running your one man party. Healthy differences in opinion is normal in a vibrant democracy. Watch us retain power next year as you are busy criticizing. PF for life. Kz
So paying Congregation fees will prevent church members from being infected with COVID-19?!? It would be funny if it was not so sad.
Those PF ministers, is like dogs in my village, when one barks another do same 3 houses over.
But in America, if my woman’s dog barks, I don’t hear our neighbors make any noise.
The other week it was Lusambo thuggery vs Kampyongo.
Dr Chitalu Chilufya is surely a cantancrous thieving and confused donkey. I mean wherever you hear of stinking stealing or contradictory fimo fimo, you will find Chilfya there. Anyway, he is no wonder so aptly named, kulufyanya kweka kweka! The fish though started rotting from the head, Chagwa agwa!