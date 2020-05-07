Ian Mutambo, a lab technician from Zambezi District Hospital who died on 2nd May in a road traffic accident involving a power tools bus has been put to rest.

Ian has been put to rest in Mpika after the government airlifted his remains from Zambezi District to his final resting place in Mpika.

The Government released K10, 000 towards meeting the logistical expenses for the burial of Ian Mutambo.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, and Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama led other senior Government officials to pay their last respect to the late in Mpika.

Dr. Chilufya who delivered a message of condolences to the bereaved family said Ian who was born in 1996 was a brave warrior who died in the battlefront fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and saving lives.

He said Ian was a dedicated young man who was not only looking at COVID surveillance but was also a focal point person looking at tuberculosis in Zambezi District.

He said Ian’s two years of work distinguished him as a courageous and diligent health worker whose legacy will live on as the government continues to fight the pandemic.

And Ian Mutambo’s family has called on members of the public not to politicise his death.

They said their relative died on duty and it is therefore not wise for people to continue blaming each other over his death.

