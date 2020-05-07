9.5 C
Thursday, May 7, 2020
Nkana and Mighty ‘s Opinions on Covid-19 League Poser

Old giants Nkana and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers have given contrasting solutions on how the 2019/2020 FAZ league season should conclude due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The league has been on forced recess since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has also seen all full-team training suspended.

Mighty CEO Chimwemwe Manda said a proposal to conclude the season behind closed doors may not be feasible especially for them at Shinde Stadium and believes that National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka and Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola were the only venues adequately equipped to stage matches of that nature.

“All these options come with terms and conditions. You have to look at contractual obligations we have to our players and workers then also our budget doesn’t go beyond June,” Manda told the Zambia Daily Mail.

“Then you have to look at expenditure too, I am not prepared to host a match behind closed doors when I am not getting anything out of it and I have to pay salaries and winning bonuses? It means spending money on nine games and nothing in retain.”

Mighty are currently battling relegation and are second from bottom with 14 points from 25 matches played with nine games left in their fight for survival.

However, Nkana believe the season must be concluded once the pandemic is contained and a delay start to the 2020/2021 season worked out.

Nkana are fourth on the table on 43 points, three behind leaders Forest Rangers from 24 games played.

“It is important that the league ends on the pitch and not board room, because we find ourselves in a situation where the top six are fighting for the top four places and the bottom six are fighting to survive,” Nkana CEO Charles Chakatazya said.

Previous articleLocal Government Minister contradicts Health Minister over charging places of worship for congregating

