The road traffic accident investigations to ascertain the causation of the Power Tools bus accident that occurred on 2nd May 2020 along M8 Solwezi-Chavuma road near the Mundanya bridge in Manyinga District, North-Western Province in which four (04) people died and 11 sustained injuries have revealed that the crash was caused due to dangerous driving.

According to the accident investigations conducted by the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), the analysis of the accident has established that the driver of another vehicle dangerously and improperly overtook the Power tools bus and cut-in at a 240m curve before Mundanya bridge resulting in probable destruction occasioning the Power Tools bus driver hitting a pothole on the near-side of the road and thereby losing control of the bus which was equally at high speed.

An analysis of the human factor investigation supported by the recitation by one of the accident survivors Given Selenji has further revealed that the driver of the other vehicle in question was racing against the Power Tools bus and both vehicles failed to yield to mandatory stop signs before the one-way Mundanya bridge due to inappropriate speed.

From the foregoing, the driver of the other vehicle in question who caused probable destruction occasioning the Power Tools driver losing control of the bus will be reprimanded for causing an accident and failing to render assistance, with possible revocation of his Driving Licence.

Further, all Power Tools bus drivers will be required to undergo in-house defensive driving training in order to improve journey management and driver behavior.

