Thursday, May 7, 2020
No Confimed COVID-19 Case in Eastern Province, Suspect Case not the same as Confirmed Case-Health Minister

By Chief Editor
2
Chief Editor

Zambia has not recorded any new confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Eastern Province, health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has clarified. He, however, said surveillance has been very active in the province and in all parts of the country.

“Let me emphasize that we have surveillance taking place in all parts of the country and our systems are alert to pick up cases in any part of the country. So as we speak today, we do not have have any confirmed case in Eastern province” he said.

He said contrary to reports that the province recorded a case, Dr. Chilufya said a suspected and confirmed case is different and maintained that surveillance is active and testing is actively taking place.

He said all data is being managed at the command entire at the Zambia National Public Health Institute were all cases from all parts of the country are managed. Dr. Chilufya was speaking during the latest COVID-19 update.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya disclosed that 7 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded out of 849 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. He has also disclosed that 2 discharges have been made bringing the total number to 103.

Dr. Chilufya said cumulatively cases now stands at 153 with 103 discharged, 43 active cases and 4 deaths. Dr. Chilufya has also expressed happiness that Zambia has continued to recorded high recovery and low death rates which he attributed to the coordinated multisectoral team and said this should not be underrated but be a source of strength to even do more.

“Let’s not underrate the efforts of the frontline health workers by comparing the impact of the disease on the deaths recorded so far. We want to continue to work hard to ensure that the mortality remains low” he said.

And on reports that there is lack of personal protective equipment PPE’s and swabbing kits, Dr. Chilufya said the government is working around the clock with all partners to ensure the availability of all essential products in the fight against the pandemic and further said the country is commodity secure in terms of swabbing kits.

Previous articleGovernment hands over gold mining equipment worth 1.3 million Kwacha to three cooperatives in Esatern Province

2 COMMENTS

  1. “…health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has clarified. He, however, said surveillance has been very active in the province and in all parts of the country.”

    Again you are letting him get away with his lies without any scientific backing.

  2. Thank you for the update, Minister. You’re doing just fine. We know that things would be far much worse but we are only talking about 0.001% cases here and people are already acting strange. Those who are waiting for coronavirus to run over Africa like a Tsunami will find themselves waiting in vain..

