The US government and the European Union delegation have called on the Zambian government to immediately reopen Prime TV.
The US government called on the Independent Broadcasting Authority to reverse the revocation of Prime TV’s licence.
US Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human rights and Labour, Robert Destro says a free and the impartial press asks questions and seeks answers on behalf of society.
“We are troubled by the Independent Broadcasting Authority’s decision to revoke Prime TV’s license. A Free Press is vital to democracy, especially during a pandemic, to share reliable, accurate and timely info. As we commemorate WPFD2020, we urge Zambia to reverse this decision,” tweeted Destro on World Press Freedom Day.
“WPFD2020 encourages action to promote independent journalism. Why? A free and impartial press asks questions and seeks answers on behalf of society. The media inform the public and help share ideas, which improves social, political, and economic stability.”
And the EU Delegation in Zambia has encouraged all relevant stakeholders to work closely together to find a timely and amicable solution so that Prime TV may resume its broadcasting as soon as possible.
EU Ambassador to Zambia Jacek Jankowski said the EU Delegation in agreement with the EU Heads of Missions in Zambia underlines its support for independent journalism in Zambia.
Ambassador Jankowski encouraged all relevant stakeholders to work closely together to find a timely and amicable solution so that Prime TV may resume its broadcasting as soon as possible.
You are taking to baboons in a maize field..,, very soon we will setting the maize field on fire
OBVIOUSLY THESE DELAGATION LEADERS HAVE NOT SEEN A CLIP OF THE PRIME TV OWNER DISGUSTINGLY INCITING OTHER STATIONS NOT TO PUBLICISE ANYTHING ON THE PANDEMIC UNLESS THEY WERE PAID BY GOVERNMENT. ALL WELL- MEANING ZAMBIANS WER SHOCKED BY THE CHILDISH BEHAVIOUR OF THE PRIME TV OWNER.
I CANNOT IMAGINE CNN, SKY NEWS OR EVEN TRUMP’S FAVOURITE FOX NEWS, DEMANDING THAT THEY GET PAID FOR DOING A PUBLIC SERVICE.
PRIME TV IS ALSO A SOCIAL DISRUPTER WHOSE PRIME PURPOSE IS TO BE A PUBLIC NUISANCE OPPOSING ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING PROPOSED BY GOVERNMENT.
GOOD RIDDANCE TO PRIME TV
Prime TV is going to open whether you like it or not. There is too much pressure on government.