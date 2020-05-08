Restaurant owners have applaud President Edgar Lungu for allowing restaurants to operate normally whilst adhering to the prescribed public health guidelines.

Nadia’s Fast foods Town Centre Manager Elijah Kunda said the move will assist those in the food business revive their businesses.

Mr. Kunda says the restaurants will comply with the public health regulations that have been put in place.

Mr. Kunda was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

And Fajema Cakes and Restaurant Cashier Amina Chileshe said the move by President Lungu will help secure jobs in the industry.

