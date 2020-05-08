9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 8, 2020
type here...
General News

Restaurant owners applauds Green Light to Re-Open

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
General News Restaurant owners applauds Green Light to Re-Open
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Restaurant owners have applaud President Edgar Lungu for allowing restaurants to operate normally whilst adhering to the prescribed public health guidelines.

Nadia’s Fast foods Town Centre Manager Elijah Kunda said the move will assist those in the food business revive their businesses.

Mr. Kunda says the restaurants will comply with the public health regulations that have been put in place.

Mr. Kunda was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

And Fajema Cakes and Restaurant Cashier Amina Chileshe said the move by President Lungu will help secure jobs in the industry.

President Edgar Lungu has announced that restaurants will operate normally whilst adhering to the prescribed public health guidelines against the Covid-19.

[Read 86 times, 86 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleExamination classes in both Primary and secondary Schools should reopen on 1st June 2020-President Lungu
Next articleMinistry of Finance directed to Simplify the modalities on how companies can access the K10 billion Kwacha

1 COMMENT

  1. Which restraunts? Someone will be clarifying tomorrow, ma restraint yagulisamo 5 finger palasiti wamwelapo na fanta olo manzi in a plastic jar or that restraunt at some mall where food comes with a pint of beer, who will stop me? When its categorically said restraunts are open as long as you observe social distance.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

PF has Concluded its Administrative Investigations into the illegal Gold Mining Activities in Mwinilunga

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mrs. Mumbi Phiri says the party has concluded its administrative investigations into the illegal...
Read more
Economy

Livingstone Tourism Associatiom welcomes move to open the hospitality industry

Chief Editor - 0
The Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) has welcomed the decision by President Edgar Lungu to reopen selected sectors of the economy in Zambia, particularly in...
Read more
Economy

Ministry of Finance directed to Simplify the modalities on how companies can access the K10 billion Kwacha

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Finance to simplify the modalities on how companies can access the ten billion Kwacha stimulus package...
Read more
General News

Restaurant owners applauds Green Light to Re-Open

Chief Editor - 1
Restaurant owners have applaud President Edgar Lungu for allowing restaurants to operate normally whilst adhering to the prescribed public health guidelines. Nadia’s Fast foods Town...
Read more
Headlines

Examination classes in both Primary and secondary Schools should reopen on 1st June 2020-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has directed that Examination classes in both Primary and secondary Schools should reopen on 1st June 2020 on condition that schools...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF has Concluded its Administrative Investigations into the illegal Gold Mining Activities in Mwinilunga

General News Chief Editor - 1
PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General Mrs. Mumbi Phiri says the party has concluded its administrative investigations into the illegal gold mining activities in Mwinilunga. Mrs....
Read more

World Food Programme continues to support 14,300 refugees in the Mantapala Refugee Settlement

General News Chief Editor - 4
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Food Programme has continued to support the food and nutritional needs of 14,300 refugees in the Mantapala Refugee...
Read more

Presidential Address: My Expectations

General News Chief Editor - 17
By Phillip Mubanga I still support the reopening of the following! Schools: limiting it to Exam classes, Masters, and Ph.D. classes to allow the defense of...
Read more

Zambia Sugar lends its support to the COVID-19 fight

General News editor - 3
Zambia Sugar Plc has handed over refurbished buildings and assorted items as part of its creating shared value initiative in the COVID-19 fight in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 86 times, 86 reads today]

Related Posts: