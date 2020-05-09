Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has warned owners of Casinos and Restaurants to refrain from turning their premises into bars following their reopening by President Edgar Lungu.
Mr. Lusambo says operations of Casinos and restaurants are well outlined hence should not be transformed into bars.
He has advised owners of Casinos and restaurants that also sale alcohol to only focus on their key roles and not open the bar section.
The Minister says his office will not relent in conducting spot checks to ensure compliance levels and observance of set health guidelines in these premises.
And Mr. Lusambo has advised District Commissioners in all the Districts in Lusaka to ensure funds meant for the fight against Covid-19 are used for their intended purpose.
Meanwhile, the directive by the Livingstone City Council, compelling people to wear face masks in public places seems to have been ignored by a number of residents, particularly in markets, in the Tourist Capital.
Market committees in the district are said to be having challenges to compel traders and customers to wear face masks.
A ZNBC News crew that visited Ellaine Brittel Market found most traders conducting business without face masks.
Market Chairlady Granery Moono, says some traders are failing to wear face masks despite periodic reminders to do so.
The announcement by the president was very clear. But just in case you didn’t understand him or couldn’t be bothered to listen, my brother lusambo has put it in lay man’s terms. So that you don’t have any silly excuses when we fine and also arrest you for breaching health and safety guidelines. Please bro lusambo initiate the whip for those who flout the rules. Kz
@Kaizar, boyi help me understand why umu guyz Lusambo don’t get along with people who drink like you.
Iwe coward Lusambo before you beat drunken people, let me remind you that your Edgar won elections because of drunk people who were relating themselves to him.
Quite vexing this entire this. is it a problem to just enforce the pronouncements without threats of violence> Gosh!
Well said, I second Hon Lusambo. Let these reopened Casino’s and Restaurants and other sectors follow set hygienic measures by MoH and of course WHO. Now, if these measures are not followed, simple- let law take it’s action, not WHIPPING. That’s not law itself.
Please people, let’s abide by the measures to avoid problems.
Nostradamus even my bro lusambo enjoys few bottles like the next man. However, there are more important things in life than drinking publicly. No one is stopping anyone from drinking. We are saying drink at home. Is that hard to do? I am sure malls are selling alcohol for home consumption. Why are you diasporans always against anything government enforces? What do you really want from our country ? Are you paid mercenaries.kz