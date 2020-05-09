9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 9, 2020
Health

COVID-19 may turn out to be a hoax disrupting the economy

By editor
10
I have been quietly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and the sequence of events that have transpired so far.

I can safely say that it is not a lethal disease.

Like I earlier observed we seem to have drifted from basing our decisions on Epidemiology to making decisions based on hearsay and political rhetoric.

I still strongly feel that government should not have closed businesses, churches, schools etc based on hearsay and few imported cases of covid-19.

Instead Government should have waited to observe epidemiogically how the disease evolves at local level, whilst putting appropriate interventions in place.

That way they could have been making logical decisions based on data.

From my observations the Covid-19 may not be as lethal to Zambians and Africans in general as it was portrayed to be.

A close look with a medical eye may show that the deaths attributed to Corona in Zambia had other serious conditions than the Corona itself.

Am yet to see a death in Zambia purely caused by Covid-19. If this happens please update me so i analyse and update my thought process.

So what am saying is that I strongly feel Covid-19 may not be as lethal in our setting as earlier portrayed.

Therefore if my personal thought process is considered right, then Covid-19 may come out as a time waster, destructor, a hoax and a potential destroyer of our hard earned economic environment.

Am calling on Doctors, Public Heath Specialist, Epidemiologists, Health Management Specialist to come out and brainstorm in the open to give guidance to our political leaders before they destroy our country further and push our already poor people into unnecessary extreme poverty orchestrated by the Western World through or in the name of Covid-19.

Our observations over the past few months on Covid-19 are enough to enable us decide a good progressive path for our country. Let us not bury our heads in the sand and leave western countries dictate what we should do or not do at every point.

Let’s make use of our short observations on Covid-19 and our medical knowledge and experience to guide politicians to put this country on the right path.

Because most learned medical professionals don’t want to say things the way they are for fear of politicians, we shall end up embarrassing the same politicians when they start opening businesses, churches, schools when we shall have many many thousands of cases and the lay people will start querring their political decisions and they will lose trust in our medical guidance.

With our short experience with Covid-19, and building on our wealth of experience of epidemics, and pandemics, we could guide to continue normal life while putting appropriate intervention and eventually wean off the interventions.

I strongly and honestly feel that Covid-19 will Not kill us Zambians the way these foreigners are making us believe and it will be too late by the time we realise.

Once my thought process is proved right I hope one day the Third world should sue the Western World in the International Court for reparations/damages to the economy arising from false alarms and causing unnecessary fear and panic.

Dr Puma (UNZA) MPH (USA)
International Heath Systems Management Specialist.

10 COMMENTS

  1. It is very lethal to black people abroad. We hear this is due to many factors including poverty and majority of them working in customer facing roles such as cleaning and carers. I will leave it for the diasporans like tarino to comment on their experiences there abroad where thousands have perished. What is your government doing for you there in England and America and Europe? Kz

    2
    4

    • No you stup1d 1d10t its all about early control. Queensland ) cases 10,000 tests per day that’s just a province (State). A lot of black people here including aboriginals. very luck a dumb A.s.s like you isn’t advising the president. you do research before you ope that stinking mouth. Kikiki

      4
      1

    • Conspiracy theorist if the cases pickup we will oblige to go into lock down again till we eradiate. we have enough savings

  4. Look who is talking….Dr Puma! And you know what puma is Mwa Silozi? Telling a lie! So here is Dr Lies telling lies about Covid 19 lies such as drinking toilet disenfectants as vaccine for the virus! .. decade of lies, liers and circus! And to deceive the public even more, they pervert a narrative of “new normal”…. whereby lies, lying and liers, like Dr Puma is the new normal. What a wasted decade!

  5. LT, this is irresponsible, should NOT have been published. It’s against all reason, and is misinformation.

    I hope Zambians will reject this type of nonsense by a confused conspiracy theorist. He apparently is a Dr in ‘ill-health’ Systems Management. Listen to WHO.

    THIS VIRUS IS REAL AND YOU ARE IN DANGER! MASK UP, WASH HANDS FREQUENTLY, STAY AT HOME, DONT GO TO BARS, RESTAURANTS, CINEMAS, GYMS UNTIL VACCINE FOUND.

  7. SOCIAL DISTANCE, 2METRES FROM ANYONE AS YOU WALK IN PUBLIC. NO SHAKING HANDS.

  8. What that guy has written was worth writing during “Gassing” or “spraying chemicals” hoax in Zambia.
    I don’t know what Lusambo should say about the coronavirus hoax.

    1

