The Women’s History Museum of Zambia (WHMZ) and The National Museums of

World Culture in Sweden (NMWC) has been awarded a grant of ZMW2,000,000

from the Creative Force program of the Swedish Institute for a project to develop a

digital and interactive platform for sharing historical collections and women’s history

between Sweden and Zambia. The Museum of Ethnography in Stockholm cares for

more than 600 artefacts from Zambia as well as some three hundred historical

photographs. Through digital tools and collaborative methods, the purpose is to learn

more about these collections and making them available for the public and for

researchers in both countries.

“We are excited to embark on this opportunity to create digital paths for Zambians

to access cultural objects and knowledge which has previously been out of reach. It

is also a way for indigenous, historical and contemporary knowledge to be correctly

documented by Zambians with original content and metadata that may have been

lost. We will work with “knowledge keepers” in our communities to support the

process of restoring this knowledge here in Zambia”, says Mulenga Kapwepwe – Co

Founder of the Women’s History Museum.

Entitled Empowering Women’s Histories: Sharing Digital Heritage between

Zambia and Sweden the project will use the collections from the Museum of

Ethnography to portray the lives and conditions of women now and in the past.

WHMZ is an independent museum based in Lusaka which focuses on women’s

history and cultural heritage as tools to strengthen women’s rights and participation

in civil society. The organization gained global attention by their much-celebrated

animated podcast Leading Ladies, using innovative digital storytelling to make

Zambian women’s history accessible to a wider audience.

“More and more the museum space is changing, the walls are being dismantled and

are rapidly being replaced with digital spaces. The museum will be one of the first to

launch a digital platform that will not only allow access but will bring in wider

populations to interact and functionalise the shared objects. We are looking forward

to collaborating with educators, artists, entrepreneurs and many others to find a

way to leverage use and practical application of the digital objects”, Co-Founder

Women’s History Museum, Samba Yonga.

The collaboration is part of Ongoing Africa – a project at the NMWC which combines

exploration and method development with the purpose of generating new

perspectives on the African continent and its history. A primary concern is to make

the collections from the African continent in the museum’s care relevant for more

visitors. Says Michael Barrett, curator for the African collections at the NMWC:

“We are so happy to continue our collaboration with the Women’s History Museum

of Zambia. I think how we care for historical collections from the African continent,

especially those connected to the colonial period, needs to evolve in a more ethical

direction. The project will improve our digital tools and methods to start addressing

this.”

