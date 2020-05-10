9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 10, 2020
Big Test Awaits Dabid Chilufya at Indeni

Big Test Awaits Dabid Chilufya at Indeni
Time appears ripe for Dabid Chilufya to prove his mettle in coaching following his recent appointment to drill FAZ National Division 1 side Indeni.

Former Zambia international Chilufya has largely spent his coaching life as an assistant.

During his early days in coaching, he led Zesco Mansa as head coach when the team was competing in Division 1 North.

Chilufya served as deputy coach at Zesco United and Zanaco besides his stint on the Chipolopolo bench during Wedson Nyirenda’s reign.

He has now joined an ambitious Indeni side that literary lacks nothing and attracts established players.

Indeni are chasing their first return to the FAZ Super Division since 2014.

“It’s the dream of every coach to be head trainer,” Mufulira football analyst Lloyd Chota commented.

“Time has now come for Dabid Chilufya to show that he can be head coach. You all know that he served as an assistant at Zanaco and Zesco United. He has the experience now,” Chota remarked.

He, however, predicted that it won’t be easy as Chilufya takes up the challenge at Indeni Sports Complex in Ndeke, Ndola.

“Coaching in the lower division is not easy. Football in this division is tough,” Chota said.

Indeni are currently third on 46 points, just one point behind leaders Prison Leopards and Young Green Eagles who are separated on goal difference

