PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the worlds most prestigious Professional Services firms have appointed Andrew Chibuye to head its Zambia office as Senior Country Partner effective 01 July 2020.

Mr Chibuye takes over from Nasir Ali who is retiring at the end of June.

Mr. Chibuye (37) has served the firm for sixteen and half years from Associate level all the way through Managerial ranks ending up as Associate Director and Partner.

His last role was that of Country Assurance Leader, a role he held for the last 10-months before his recent promotion to Senior Country Partner.

He has also worked for PwC London.

Mr. Chibuye is a Fellow of the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) and an Associate of the Association of Chartered Accountants (ACCA).

He is holder of a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Alliance Manchester Business School.

And Mr Chibuye has thanked God and his friends and family for their support.

“Dear Lord..I thank you…we thank you.Dear Mainza, where would I be without you? I thank you, I love you. Dear GLC. My friends have told me that you must be proud looking down from where you are… I just wish you were here sir… rest easy sir… I thank you… we thank you. Dear Mum… our immovable pillar… I thank you… we thank you.“

“Dear Jeremy, Chanda and Chali… my people! I thank you… we thank you.. To my Pastor and friend Reverend Bruce Msidi…To my mentor… my Country Senior Partner for the last 10 years Nasir Ali…To all of you my PwC family… past and present…To all of you my friends and family… I say thank you for your support. Indeed I have stood on the shoulders of giants…I salute!!“

He continued, “We were born for a time such as this and so bh the grace of God we will do what we must so that those that come after us will testify that indeed we did what we could. I am grateful for all of your kind words my friends… I am, in equal measure, excited and humbled at the opportunity that has been granted to us… I could go on but will end here with… Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the LORD with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.”

[Read 32 times, 32 reads today]