Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has urged the clergy on the Copperbelt to obtain worship permits from the Ministry of Health to enable them resume Sunday services.
Reverend Sumaili emphasized that like any other institution the church needs to follow public health guidelines set by government to curb the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic.
The Minister said this during the launch of a Seven-day COVID 19 Awareness week prayer and fasting in Ndola.
And Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development, Emmanuel Mulenga said President Edgar Lungu is with Zambians in the Seven days prayer and fasting COVID 19 awareness.
Mr Mulenga said the nation is seeking the face of God so that the pandemic comes to an end.
And, Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe encouraged the clergy and the nation to ask God for guidance during the Seven days COVID-19 awareness week prayer and fasting.
Earlier, Chingola Churches Representative Jerry Kufuna said God will respond to the Seven-day prayer and fasting against the Covid 19 pandemic.
