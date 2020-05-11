The Zambia Gaming Association has commended President Edgar Lungu for allowing Casinos to resume operations subject to meeting health guidelines that mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Casinos which carter for other businesses that fall under the Association’s mandate such as Slot Business and Betting houses are key contributors to Zambia’s social and economic development through remittance of taxes and job creation, says PR Director Simon Lungu.

Mr Lungu has encouraged the Association members running Casinos, Betting Houses and Slot Businesses to uphold the guidelines provided by the Health Authorities such as ensuring that clients wear face masks, sanitize and wash their hands.

He has further encouraged his members to procure mobile digital thermometers to check temperatures for clients before admission.

Mr Lungu said the opening of casinos is a reflection of government’s resolve to listen to all key stakeholders as their submissions were taken on board and given positive consideration.

