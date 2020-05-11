9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 11, 2020
type here...
Economy

Zambia Gaming Association has commended President Edgar Lungu for allowing Casinos to resume operations

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
Economy Zambia Gaming Association has commended President Edgar Lungu for allowing Casinos to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Gaming Association has commended President Edgar Lungu for allowing Casinos to resume operations subject to meeting health guidelines that mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Casinos which carter for other businesses that fall under the Association’s mandate such as Slot Business and Betting houses are key contributors to Zambia’s social and economic development through remittance of taxes and job creation, says PR Director Simon Lungu.

Mr Lungu has encouraged the Association members running Casinos, Betting Houses and Slot Businesses to uphold the guidelines provided by the Health Authorities such as ensuring that clients wear face masks, sanitize and wash their hands.

He has further encouraged his members to procure mobile digital thermometers to check temperatures for clients before admission.

Mr Lungu said the opening of casinos is a reflection of government’s resolve to listen to all key stakeholders as their submissions were taken on board and given positive consideration.

[Read 31 times, 31 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleEscalating numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Zambia calls for more input from health workers than ever

3 COMMENTS

  1. He opened them so his Chawama casino can start bringing in profits….the man has no care for public health for Zambians as he is corrupt and greedy. Now his fooolish ministers are telling restaurants and Casinos not to turn into bars when they are already bars!!

    1

  3. Why are you exposing Zambians to this vice , gambling…….lungu….. ehhhhh ?

    The gambling industry is one of the least contributers to GDP growth, unless you , personally lungu , gain from these casinos.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 3

Zambia Gaming Association has commended President Edgar Lungu for allowing Casinos to resume operations

The Zambia Gaming Association has commended President Edgar Lungu for allowing Casinos to resume operations subject to meeting health...
Read more
Health

Escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Zambia calls for more input from health workers than ever

Chief Editor - 2
Health Professions Council of Zambia Director Corporate Services Innocent Kolala says the escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Country calls for more input...
Read more
Economy

Zambia Development Agency visiting food industry to appreciate the challenges the investors are facing

Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Development Agency is visiting the private sector in the food industry to appreciate the challenges and opportunities the investors are facing. The Agency’s...
Read more
General News

Henry Kapoko to serve 9 years in jail instead of 18 years

Chief Editor - 36
THE Lusaka High Court has upheld the conviction slapped on former Ministry of Health Chief Human Resource Development Officer, Henry Kapoko and two others...
Read more
Economy

Lockdown has triggered rise in food prices-JCTR

Chief Editor - 5
THE Jesuits Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has attributed the rising food prices to reduction in the supply of certain foods owing to lockdowns...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Development Agency visiting food industry to appreciate the challenges the investors are facing

Economy Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Development Agency is visiting the private sector in the food industry to appreciate the challenges and opportunities the investors are facing. The Agency’s...
Read more

Lockdown has triggered rise in food prices-JCTR

Economy Chief Editor - 5
THE Jesuits Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has attributed the rising food prices to reduction in the supply of certain foods owing to lockdowns...
Read more

Livingstone Tourism Associatiom welcomes move to open the hospitality industry

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) has welcomed the decision by President Edgar Lungu to reopen selected sectors of the economy in Zambia, particularly in...
Read more

Ministry of Finance directed to Simplify the modalities on how companies can access the K10 billion Kwacha

Economy Chief Editor - 10
President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Finance to simplify the modalities on how companies can access the ten billion Kwacha stimulus package...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 32 times, 32 reads today]

Related Posts: