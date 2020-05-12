9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Amos Chanda walks free as State enters nolle prosequi

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Amos Chanda walks free as State enters nolle prosequi
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The State has entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which former State House Spokesperson, Amos Chanda, and two others were charged with corruption involving 21 thousand United states.

Chanda was jointly charged with Intelligent Mobility Services Former Director Walid el Nahas and Former Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer and Director Zindaba Soko for corruption.

They pleaded not guilty and trial in the matter commenced with two witnesses testifying in the matter.

However, when the matter came up today for continued trial, State Advocate Sipholiano Phiri said he was in receipt of a nolle prosequi discharging the proceedings before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale.

Mr. Phiri said the nolle prosequi was pursuant to sections 81 and 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

And, Magistrate Mwale said in light of the Nolle prosequi from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions, he is discontinuing the proceedings and the matter before him.

And, in an interview with Journalists after his discharge, Mr. Chanda said justice has prevailed in the matter. Mr Chanda thanked his wife and friends for the support.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleOlympic Youth Development Centre Turns 10 Years

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Amos Chanda walks free as State enters nolle prosequi

The State has entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which former State House Spokesperson, Amos Chanda, and...
Read more
Feature Sports

Olympic Youth Development Centre Turns 10 Years

sports - 0
The Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka has clocked 10 years of operations. The multi-sport facility was opened on May 11, 2010 by ex -republican...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Mosi day of thunder 2020 cancelled – relaunches as a one-off collaboration edition

staff - 0
Zambian Breweries has with deep regret and sadness announced the cancellation of this year’s 5th Edition of the beloved Mosi Day of Thunder Music...
Read more
Economy

Diversification of the Zambian economy: Airport ideas for Zambia Tourist Board

editor - 10
By Aristide Bance I came across an article on the 10th of May, 2020 written by Benedict Tembo titled “ Who owns Victoria Falls? “...
Read more
General News

People in Lusaka seem not to care about the importance of adhering to the Coronavirus measures

Chief Editor - 24
Flash buses proprietor Ismail Khankara has called for collective responsibility that will help the government fight COVID-19 successfully, noting with concern that most people...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Employers intending to declare any worker redundant should first consult the labour office-Labour Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko has announced the revised Employment Code that will take its effect on Wednesday 13th 2020. Mrs. Simukoko...
Read more

COVID-19 Test Results From Nakonde still being awaited

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that the validation of samples and results from Nakonde which remains the epicenter of the pandemic has...
Read more

Zambia seeks IMF funding to help soften impact of Covid-19

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
Zambia has applied to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a COVID-19-related rapid credit facility. Zambia was already wrestling with a growing public debt even...
Read more

Government to Shutdown Nakonde Border From Monday from the Spike of COVID-19 cases

Headlines Chief Editor - 53
President Edgar Lungu has directed for the temporal closure of Nakonde Border effective tomorrow 11 May 2020, health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: