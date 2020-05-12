The State has entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which former State House Spokesperson, Amos Chanda, and two others were charged with corruption involving 21 thousand United states.

Chanda was jointly charged with Intelligent Mobility Services Former Director Walid el Nahas and Former Road Transport and Safety Agency Chief Executive Officer and Director Zindaba Soko for corruption.

They pleaded not guilty and trial in the matter commenced with two witnesses testifying in the matter.

However, when the matter came up today for continued trial, State Advocate Sipholiano Phiri said he was in receipt of a nolle prosequi discharging the proceedings before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale.

Mr. Phiri said the nolle prosequi was pursuant to sections 81 and 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

And, Magistrate Mwale said in light of the Nolle prosequi from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions, he is discontinuing the proceedings and the matter before him.

And, in an interview with Journalists after his discharge, Mr. Chanda said justice has prevailed in the matter. Mr Chanda thanked his wife and friends for the support.

