174 new COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Zambia, bringing the total to 441

Zambia has recorded 174 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since the outbreak, over a period of 72 hours after test results from Nakonde come in, bringing the new cumulative total to 441.

Speaking at the latest media briefing today, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said the new cases are from tests conducted on May 9th and 10th include 126 recorded in Nakonde and 29 on the Copper belt Province, among others. The Minister said that the numbers include truck drivers, the staff at points of entry and health workers.

Dr. Chilufya further said that of the new cases 66 are truck drivers, hence the movement of trucks being considered as a key factor, fueling the spread of the virus and noted the need to ensure stringent measures in managing the movement of trucks in the country.

Dr. Chilufya, however, stated that Lusaka has not recorded any case from the over 300 tests done and no discharges have been recorded, but said that all patients quarantined are in stable condition and none of them, is on a ventilator.

The Minister also observed that some of Zambia’s neighbours are influencing the pandemic like the DRC and Tanzania having high numbers recorded so far, and called for re-looking at cross border collaboration between Zambia and its neighbours.

Dr. Chilufya also advised citizens to stay home and observe the health guidelines given as part of avoiding the further spread of the virus following many districts across the country recording cases.

Dr. Chilufya said positive Covid-19 cases are expected to peak in about three months adding that Africa’s mortality rate from the pandemic has not reached its peak.

The latest numbers also include 5 cases in North-Western and 14 in Central Province.

Zambia has so far done over 10 600 tests with 7 deaths recorded and 117 recoveries and discharges.

12 COMMENTS

  1. We told you here a few days ago that numbers are over 50% in some places.

    The testing seems haphazard though.

    They should increase the numbers of people tested. We should be testing upto 10,000 a day.

    I pray that not many lives are lost now that the cold season is near.

    3

  2. Now this is getting serious. 3 months before the peak? We don’t even want to calculate what that may come to. More stringent measures please!

    1

  3. From 25 cases just 2 weeks ago when Lusambo was on rampant beating people with his dogs.
    Look now at high numbers…
    We told you that just arrest Lusambo for his criminal conduct, not preventing the virus.

    2

  4. Bembas and easterners have failed this country. Time to bring in mwana wesu hakainde to clean up this mess. Although I will still marry a bemba and eastern woman any day. As a Tonga I am allowed more than one.

    6

  5. His excellency is in control of this storm in a tea cup. The more numbers we report, the more donations we will receive. Meaning more money in my big pockets. By the way, my Range River is still available for sale. Only serious buyers pliz.

    1

  6. His excellency is in control of this storm in a tea cup. The more numbers we report, the more donations we will receive. Meaning more money in my big pockets. By the way, my Range River is still available for sale. Only serious buyers pliz.

    1

  7. Oh now you say its serious and you are surprised …silly chap…when we told you that Chilufya was scratching on surface with his testing ..you called us names. This man should be sacked.
    Meanwhile your President is flying to Livingstone instead of going to Dar-es-salaam to talk some sense into Jonathan.

  8. A few days ago some blogger was trying to portray some false sense of hope .
    He stated that the situation was manageable and applauded the decision to loosen the “lockdown”.
    With the co-vid 19 cases now on the increase, the same person is calling for “More stringent measures please!”
    With a total of only 10,000 tests to date as opposed to 5,000-10,000 tests per day, Zambian health officials have no idea of what the situation is on the ground.

    2

  9. Nine Chale – Stringent measures?? You have a brain of a fish which keeps coming back to the fisherman’s bait after it escapes as you forget what you posted previously. You must be imprudent or in German – du musst dumm sein

  10. Chilufya is very lucky his boss is laid back…only worries about Jet fuel in the Gulf stream. What did we tell you about the numbers two weeks ago..you think 200 cases just appeared from nowhere.

  11. Yes, hope is needed. Nobody ever won a fight by resigning. The cases may rise but if more stringent measures are applied, the situation can still be contained. Our people need full support and not a gleeful “we told you..”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Loading...

