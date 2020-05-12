Zambia has recorded 174 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since the outbreak, over a period of 72 hours after test results from Nakonde come in, bringing the new cumulative total to 441.

Speaking at the latest media briefing today, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said the new cases are from tests conducted on May 9th and 10th include 126 recorded in Nakonde and 29 on the Copper belt Province, among others. The Minister said that the numbers include truck drivers, the staff at points of entry and health workers.

Dr. Chilufya further said that of the new cases 66 are truck drivers, hence the movement of trucks being considered as a key factor, fueling the spread of the virus and noted the need to ensure stringent measures in managing the movement of trucks in the country.

Dr. Chilufya, however, stated that Lusaka has not recorded any case from the over 300 tests done and no discharges have been recorded, but said that all patients quarantined are in stable condition and none of them, is on a ventilator.

The Minister also observed that some of Zambia’s neighbours are influencing the pandemic like the DRC and Tanzania having high numbers recorded so far, and called for re-looking at cross border collaboration between Zambia and its neighbours.

Dr. Chilufya also advised citizens to stay home and observe the health guidelines given as part of avoiding the further spread of the virus following many districts across the country recording cases.

Dr. Chilufya said positive Covid-19 cases are expected to peak in about three months adding that Africa’s mortality rate from the pandemic has not reached its peak.

The latest numbers also include 5 cases in North-Western and 14 in Central Province.

Zambia has so far done over 10 600 tests with 7 deaths recorded and 117 recoveries and discharges.

