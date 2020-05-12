9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Employers intending to declare any worker redundant should first consult the labour office-Labour Minister

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
Headlines Employers intending to declare any worker redundant should first consult the labour...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko has announced the revised Employment Code that will take its effect on Wednesday 13th 2020.

Mrs. Simukoko said under the revised Employment Code, employers intending to declare any worker redundant should first consult the labour office to recite the reasons including the benefit package.

She said if reasons recited are genuine, employers will be at liberty to terminate the contract with that particular worker within 24 hours.

The Minister further pointed out that the Employment Code will also exempt paying of gratuity to Expatriates, Domestic sector, Agricultural sector, apprentice and Senior Management employees as provided for under sections 54(1)(b) and (c) and 73.

And Mrs Simukoko has assured the nation that Government will continue to monitor developments on the labour market during this trying moment and the period after to ensure harmony and productivity on the labour market.

Leading economists and a human resource expert recently in their report challenged the Zambian government to repeal or at least suspend the Employment Code Act.

The report further recommends the establishment of a multi-sector Employment and Labour Legislation Taskforce, which should undertake a comprehensive review of the Employment Code Act. This action should be taken immediately, with a reversion back to the previous legislation pending further review.

“It is strongly recommended that the Employment and Labour Legislation Taskforce undertakes extensive consultations with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure that all the submissions are seriously considered bearing, in mind that what may appear to be in the best interest of employees in the short-term could result in serious repercussions in the medium- to long-term in term in forgone opportunity to enable employers to remain viable and profitable, which is essential for securing jobs and employment expansion,” they continued.

The report, Critical Assessment of the Employment Code Act by Professor Oliver Saasa of Premier Consult and Felix Mwenge, a research fellow in the Human Development Unit of the Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR), says the Employment Code Act (ECA) has introduced significant complications to labour and employment legislation in Zambia, which calls for urgent introspection before it begins to seriously affect growth prospects.

The mining sector has been particularly hard hit by the new legislation because of the large numbers of people it employs, they noted.

The mining industry is a significant employer: 85,111 people were employed in the sector in 2018. In that year, the mining sector accounted for 7 percent of wage employment and 3 percent of total employment in Zambia, according to the report.

[Read 457 times, 457 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleMwape Miti:I Could Have Scored More Goals at Odense
Next articleNo restaurants or Casinos will be allowed to operate as bar-Charles Banda

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 4

People in Lusaka seem not to care about the importance of adhering to the Coronavirus measures

Flash buses proprietor Ismail Khankara has called for collective responsibility that will help the government fight COVID-19 successfully, noting...
Read more
Rural News

Samfya Town to get an International Convention Centre.

Chief Editor - 2
The Samfya Town Council and Workers Compensation Fund Control Board have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for development of an international convention centre. Luapula Province...
Read more
Columns

We are a rhetoric people and that is what Lucy Sichone was not

Chief Editor - 0
By Sishuwa Sishuwa   ‘Day by day, we seem to be left with a people who are embryos of themselves; people who never grow out of...
Read more
Economy

No restaurants or Casinos will be allowed to operate as bar-Charles Banda

Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Local Government Dr Charles Banda says no restaurants or Casinos will be allowed to operate as bar. Dr Banda says any such place...
Read more
Headlines

Employers intending to declare any worker redundant should first consult the labour office-Labour Minister

Chief Editor - 1
Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko has announced the revised Employment Code that will take its effect on Wednesday 13th 2020. Mrs. Simukoko...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

COVID-19 Test Results From Nakonde still being awaited

Headlines Chief Editor - 26
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has said that the validation of samples and results from Nakonde which remains the epicenter of the pandemic has...
Read more

Zambia seeks IMF funding to help soften impact of Covid-19

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
Zambia has applied to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a COVID-19-related rapid credit facility. Zambia was already wrestling with a growing public debt even...
Read more

Government to Shutdown Nakonde Border From Monday from the Spike of COVID-19 cases

Headlines Chief Editor - 53
President Edgar Lungu has directed for the temporal closure of Nakonde Border effective tomorrow 11 May 2020, health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed. The...
Read more

Kampyongo Warns Casino owners against turning the Gaming clubs into bars

Headlines Chief Editor - 19
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned Casino owners against turning the Gaming clubs into bars. Mr. Kampyongo says Casinos should continue to operate as...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 457 times, 457 reads today]

Related Posts: