Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Sports

Mwape Miti:I Could Have Scored More Goals at Odense

By sports
Ex-Chipolopolo star Mwape Miti says he would have scored more goals for Danish club OB Odense had injury not forced him to retire in 2006.

Former striker Miti scored 109 goals for Odense in 246 appearances.

He joined Odense from Power Dynamos in 1997 less than two seasons after leaving his boyhood club Mulungushi Chiefs.

In an interview at his home in Riverside, Kitwe, Miti recalled that he was at the peak of his career when injury forced him to hang his boots at the age of 33.

“A knee injury made me stop playing football. The club later arranged a testimonial match in 2006,” Miti said.

“Look at the games I played and the goals I scored. Definitely I would have scored more than 109 goals,” he said.

Miti emerged Danish League joint top scorer in the 2003/04 season with 19 goals.

“But I don’t regret that I retired because of injury. I just thank God, am sure it was the only way for me to retire. I have no regrets,” he said with a smile.

The 1996 and 2000 Africa Cup star has 33 caps for Zambia.

Miti is now contemplating taking up coaching.

“I am just a house husband, my wife Ireen is looking after me. I know people have been asking about me. I will start coaching soon. I can’t just live like this without sharing my knowledge and experience in football,” he said.

Miti was named in the Odense all time best 11 when the club celebrated the 125 anniversary in 2012.

Odense invited Miti to Denmark for the ceremony.

