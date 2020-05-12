President EDGAR LUNGU has opened the Victoria falls to the public which was closed due to the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic.
President LUNGU says he wants key sectors of the economy running whilst observing the new normal of following Covid 19 health guidelines.
The President also said government will give incentives to sectors such as tourism in order to help it grow and sustain the available jobs.
He said the minister of finance will be briefed on which reliefs to give to the tourism sector.
President LUNGU also toured some hotels in Livingstone in order to appreciated the challenges faced by the sector.
The head of state was briefed that hotels in Livingstone were incurring losses because there are no tourists to book rooms and other facilities.
Later the head of state had his lunch at Chrisma Hotel restaurant where social-distancing was observed.
President LUNGU said he decided to have lunch at a restaurant in oder to show his support to the hospitality industry which has been hardly hit by the pandemic.
And tourism minister Ronald Chitotela says the President’s decision to open up the sector will help save many jobs.
Mr Chitotela assured President Lungu that the sector will adhere to the new normal.
Meanwhile Livingstone tourism Council representative Rodney Sikumba says the council is grateful to government for responding to their request of opening up the tourism sector.
Where is minister of tourism.
The president is very much involved in many activities that should be done by the respective ministries
This is encouraging Mr President otherwise people will starve to death in Livingstone a town entirely dependent on tourism.
LT and your journalists. Do you realise that ‘hardly hit’ and ‘hard hit’ have too different, in fact opposite meanings? I am sure you meant the latter and not the former as presented in the article!
Hakainde was best suited to re open this landmark which is based in south province. The richest province in Zambia based on both geographical landmarks and human resources.
Mean while
Zambia has recorded an addition 174 COVID-19 cases out of the 338 tests performed In The Last 72 Hours bring cases to 441
Which tourist is going to come there…..? Concentrate on things which make sense. I dont see any european rushing to buy a ticket to Zambia
Good move Mr President. How about the payment of retirees at PSPF? We request you pay retirees Mr President. The last payment you made has brought confusions, PSPF paid personnel who just recently retired of 2018 and 2019 leaving out those who retired in 2016 and 2017. More over, the numbers which we were following at PSPF are now in disarray as they can not be followed anymore because of this development. PSPF are saying it was your directive to pay 2018-2019 personnel and not 2016-2017 retirees. Mr President we are appealing to you in this matter twapapata.
Do people really advise this guy when they wake him up …..
Currently most dveloped countries where u expect tourists to come from have closed borders…
Air spaces are closed and carriers are not flying..
if you visited Zambia on return you will be quarantined for two weeks..
So who is going to come? or is a case of let me show that am doing something???
This moron Edgar has absolutely no understanding of what is happening on a global scale …he can not wait for international flights to resume so he can fly out on the jet now he is just flying locally he cant stay in State House. He thinks by opening Victoria Falls tourists will jet in mass …this man needs better advisers savvy to what is happening around the world.
TheEngineer – When you have corrupt ministers like Chitotela surely what advise can they give you!!
Zambians are not dying from coronavirus, but tourists will die.
This is laughable. Where will tourists come from