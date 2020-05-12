Zambeef has announced that it has completed the sale of its Sinazongwe farm for US$ 10 million to Chenguang Biotech Agri-Dev Zambia Limited, a subsidiary of the Chenguang Biotech Group Co. Limited of China.
This was after Zambeef received final outstanding amount of U$ 6million from Chenguang this month after the initial payment of Us$ 4million.
The Sinazongwe sale proceeds will be used to pay down Zambeef’s debt and thus reduce gearing and interest costs.
Net proceeds after payment of various regulatory and other professional fees/costs) are expected to be USD9.25 million.
“As previously announced, the disposal of Sinazongwe Farm is a manifestation of the group’s stated strategy to focus on its core business of producing and retailing cold chain meat and dairy products and stock feed,” Zambeef said in a statement.
Sinazongwe Farm is located in the southern Zambezi valley along the northern shore of Lake Kariba, approximately 70 km south-east of Choma town.
The farm previously owned by government was acquired by Zambeef in 2003 for approximately USD2.3m from the Zambian government.
Sinazongwe Farm is made up of three land parcels, all on title deeds comprising a total land area of approximately 2,549.8 Ha. of which approximately 1,815 Ha is developed.
The main crops grown on the Farm are soya beans and wheat.
Zambeef Chairman Dr. Jacob Mwanza justified the transaction saying the disposal of Sinazongwe Farm is in line with the Group’s strategy of focusing on its core business of the production and retailing of cold chain meat and dairy products and stockfeed.
Dr Mwanza added that the Group’s largest, most efficient and most profitable farming estate is Mpongwe Farm adding that to have four farming estates very far apart from each other is costly, inefficient and administratively cumbersome.
Sinazongwe lies between 300m and 900m above sea level and cover a total area 4,964 square kilometre while Zambeef’s farm covers 2,549.8 Hectares.
The Chenguang Group is a listed company on the Shenzhen stock exchange with 22 subsidiary companies and is one of the world’s leading producers and suppliers of natural plant extraction for paprika oleoresin, capsicum oleoresin and marigold oleoresin.
The Chenguang Group also manufactures natural pigments, natural spice extracts, essential oils, natural nutrient and medicinal extracts and protein.
some reasoning
GOOD PROFIT FOR ZAMBEEF AND FOR ZRA WHAT?
Whooow! China is slowing buying us
China come and take yo share of africa. We ar happy bcoz u will develop it. African leaders don’t kno hw to develop their countries. Pipo here ar still in the caveman era. They want to live as tribes..
The Chink formula is working with its Wuhan virus a lot of companies will be selling only for Chinks to scoop them up….now they will bring in Chink prisoners to come and labour on the farm in Chambia…import in cows that grow within a month and they are in the butchers.
In China you as an African can never buy a 5 acre plot but in Africa you embrace the Chinks…am sure our dull President will fly over to welcome them!!
@Suwilanji
The stone age has not even arrived while the rest of the world moves into the world goes beyond the information age…
The Irwine family is sharp. They have seen what is coming. Doing business in zambia is becoming impossible if you want to do things honestly. I bet they will soon be selling proflight as well.
In the current rotten, corrupt system only the chinese can excel because they have no principles. All they are interested in is money. They dont care how they make it. They dont care who suffers, they dont care what it costs. All they want is money. Finish.
Zambia is being taken over by China. Locals that want to do any business will all hit brick walls, unless of course they are linked to pf and get corrupt contracts which they in turn will sell to chinese.