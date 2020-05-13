Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded five COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative number of cases to 446.

Dr Chilufya said the country conducted 432 tests out of which five tested positive, two of them truck drivers, Zambian and Malawian respectively while three cases where from routine screening at the University Teaching Hospitals.

He said seven patients have been discharged four of whom are health workers bringing the total number of recoveries to 124 with 315 active cases and seven deaths.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya says Government has given Nakonde residents a two days humanitarian window starting tomorrow to stock up on essentials within the local markets before the full response to COVID-19 resumes on Saturday.

He said Government wants to make the COVID-19 response in Nakonde snappy, surgical and punchy and make sure that the border town is disinfected as quickly as possible.

Dr Chilufya said among the public health measures introduced in Nakonde following the Presidential decree is the introduction of an isolation center at Nakonde District Hospital with a holding capacity of 42 and two other centers where asymptomatic people are being held.

Updating the nation on COVID-19, Dr Chilufya said priority will be given to the elderly people, children and the asymptomatic adding that the provision for clinical care has been operationalised at Chinsali General Hospital where ten ventilators have been installed.

