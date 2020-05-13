Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded five COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative number of cases to 446.
Dr Chilufya said the country conducted 432 tests out of which five tested positive, two of them truck drivers, Zambian and Malawian respectively while three cases where from routine screening at the University Teaching Hospitals.
He said seven patients have been discharged four of whom are health workers bringing the total number of recoveries to 124 with 315 active cases and seven deaths.
Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya says Government has given Nakonde residents a two days humanitarian window starting tomorrow to stock up on essentials within the local markets before the full response to COVID-19 resumes on Saturday.
He said Government wants to make the COVID-19 response in Nakonde snappy, surgical and punchy and make sure that the border town is disinfected as quickly as possible.
Dr Chilufya said among the public health measures introduced in Nakonde following the Presidential decree is the introduction of an isolation center at Nakonde District Hospital with a holding capacity of 42 and two other centers where asymptomatic people are being held.
Updating the nation on COVID-19, Dr Chilufya said priority will be given to the elderly people, children and the asymptomatic adding that the provision for clinical care has been operationalised at Chinsali General Hospital where ten ventilators have been installed.
More haphazrd figures…what of the 22 health workers in Ndola have you screened their families
Active cases have overtaken the recoveries which can be worrisome if the trend continues but at least no mortality recorded. It is good they have some ventilators near the hotspot and hopefully, the health workers are well equiped too.
We thank you for the update. Onward with the fight!
looks like COVID is here to stay….mixed with lies and corruption and stealing donor funds
Thank you honourable. This is great news as we can see numbers lowering. Ala we thank our men and women in uniform for all your sacrifice. At least you are serving your country rather than like some cowards who ran away to diaspora and just sit on their backsides all day criticising a country they chose to leave. Surely how pathetic and sad is that ? Are they failing to move on like a dumped teenager ? We tell them get a life and that their wishes for deaths here will not amount to anything. Boooooo shameeee Haha. Kz