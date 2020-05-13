First National Bank Zambia Limited has announced the appointment of Bydon Longwe as a new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Longwe takes over from Leonard Haynes who has served in the position for the last four years.

FNB Chairman Renatus Mushinge announced the appointment of Bydon Longwe as CEO designate for FNB Zambia and that will take over the reins as CEO effective 13 July 2020.

Commenting on Longwe’s appointment Renatus Mushinge said the Bank is thrilled to announce Bydon Longwe as incoming CEO of FNB Zambia with great confidence in the depth of talent and management experience in the banks’ business, which allowed the board to replace Leonard from within the Executive team.

Mr. Longwe’s appointment marks another milestone in the 11-year history of the bank to have a Zambian citizen as an incoming CEO.

“We are confident that his leadership capabilities, coupled with his astute and prudent financial management expertise, will enable the Bank to build on the successes recorded to date,” Mr. Mushinge said.

Mr. Longwe has over twenty (20) years of financial services experience which spans across the South African Region (including Zambia, Botswana, South Africa and Mozambique).

Prior to this appointment, he was the Chief Financial Officer of FNBZ, in charge of the Bank’s overall finance portfolio.

He is the holder of an MBA (Herriot Watt University) and a member of the Association of Accounting Technicians (UK), Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK), Association of Corporate Treasurers (UK) and the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (Zambia).

“I am privileged to be afforded this opportunity to lead the business toward even more success on the back of the robust legacy built by my predecessors. I have inherited a gifted team of executives and staff at FNB Zambia, whose expertise and commitment to delivering innovative products and excellent service I am confident of. I also welcome the opportunity to make even greater contributions toward the growth of the Financial Services sector in Zambia,” Mr. Longwe commented.

“It gives me great pleasure to express my earnest congratulations to Bydon on his appointment as CEO. He is a respected leader within the business, and I look forward to Bydon leveraging his wealth of experience as Chief Financial Officer, which I believe will be instrumental to his leadership artillery, as we navigate this challenging economic period. In the same token, I would like to thank Leonard for his service as CEO and his tangible contribution to FNB Zambia. Bydon, I wish you good luck in cementing our position as a relevant, profitable bank in Zambia,” added Johan Maree, CEO FNB Rest of Africa.

