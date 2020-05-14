UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has been denied an opportunity to interact with the people of Mpika after District Commissioner Moses Katebe disallowed the radio station from hosting the opposition Leader.
Mr Hichilema confirmed in a Facebook posting that Mr Katebe cancelled the program and Journalists have been threatened if they go ahead with the program.
Mr Hichilema said he was scheduled to connect via phone for a paid-for program.
The opposition Leader is saddened that the radio station has been denied revenue which they have been forced to refund after the cancellation of the program.
Mr Hichilema says he is consulting his legal team to understand which powers the District Commissioner used and how they will proceed to correct this behaviour.
“In the meantime, abena Muchinga mwisakamana we will soon get back to you. Mulibantu besu. Nga bena Zambia, you have the right to listen to your leaders and anyone stopping us interacting with you on radio does not love you”, said Mr Hichilema.
And in an audio that has gone viral on social media, Mr Katebe is heard telling the station Manager Mr Allan Dumingu that he does not want to hear the voice of the Opposition now in Mpika but COVID-19 messages only.
Mr Katebe said the Opposition who do not have any project in the District and should wait for the campaign period for them to appear on a radio station.
The District Commissioner said the interests of the Opposition will only be heard during election time.
“I do not speak for Kasama, Nakonde, Serenje or any other place but Mpika and if you go ahead with the program you will be using your own powers and not what I have told you”, Mr Katebe said.
He accused the Board of the radio station of allowing indiscipline people to run the radio station.
Mr Katebe also accused the Station Manager of belonging to the UPND and has warned him against hosting Mr Hichilema on the radio station.
He told the station manager to adhere to the police directive not to go ahead with the program.
And station Manager Allan Dumingu has accused Mr Katebe of interfering with his job as station manager of the radio station.
Mr Dumingu said he has a duty to pay salaries to the workers which will not be possible with government interference in the running of the station.
Democracy died with Mwanawasa. People have already moved away from PF, these antics are last kicks of a dying horse. If you don’t have immunity, my advice to you is that be careful because you’ll end up in prison alone. ZP who have been rendered impotent by Kampyongo will one day find teeth and PF cadres will dance chikokoshi. That day isn’t far. Some people whom FTJ used went to prison alone
PF government is so desperate. Let me warn you PF officials, in democratic country like ours, you don’t suffocate freedom of speech that will be recipe for your down fall. PF is decampaigning itself. Let Bally articulate what he is planning for people of Mpika. Don’t rule by intimidation. PF must go!
PF is a dead horse and who doesn’t know? But the political tide has changed. Next year one has to be retired dead or alive. PF must look for a new leader if they want to remain relevant to future politics of Zambia. Edgar Lungu has costed you big time. Every sane person detest PF government right now. PF must go!
A competent and upright person does not fear any words spoken against him. But an incompetent, insecure and corrupt person will always fear his adversaries. And if he has the power to, he will do anything in his power to silence all disent. Enough said.
As Solomon wrote 3000yrs ago “a wicked man flees though no one pursues him”.
And sadly for them “what the wicked fears will overtake him”….Its just a matter of time.
Kalulushi businessman Joseph Kahembi says the people of Copperbelt Province will give United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema more votes than ever before because they no longer believe in fake propaganda from the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).
Kahembi is confident that the political mood in the province that has been a stronghold of the ruling PF for the past 14 years has now shifted in favour of Hichilema otherwise known as HH.
“I am just an ambassador for Hakainde Hichilema because over the years people on the Copperbelt have been fed fake propaganda about HH and those of us who Know the truth and can’t defend our brother shall face the wrath of God who has commanded us not give false witness against…
