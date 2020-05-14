UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has been denied an opportunity to interact with the people of Mpika after District Commissioner Moses Katebe disallowed the radio station from hosting the opposition Leader.

Mr Hichilema confirmed in a Facebook posting that Mr Katebe cancelled the program and Journalists have been threatened if they go ahead with the program.

Mr Hichilema said he was scheduled to connect via phone for a paid-for program.

The opposition Leader is saddened that the radio station has been denied revenue which they have been forced to refund after the cancellation of the program.

Mr Hichilema says he is consulting his legal team to understand which powers the District Commissioner used and how they will proceed to correct this behaviour.

“In the meantime, abena Muchinga mwisakamana we will soon get back to you. Mulibantu besu. Nga bena Zambia, you have the right to listen to your leaders and anyone stopping us interacting with you on radio does not love you”, said Mr Hichilema.

And in an audio that has gone viral on social media, Mr Katebe is heard telling the station Manager Mr Allan Dumingu that he does not want to hear the voice of the Opposition now in Mpika but COVID-19 messages only.

Mr Katebe said the Opposition who do not have any project in the District and should wait for the campaign period for them to appear on a radio station.

The District Commissioner said the interests of the Opposition will only be heard during election time.

“I do not speak for Kasama, Nakonde, Serenje or any other place but Mpika and if you go ahead with the program you will be using your own powers and not what I have told you”, Mr Katebe said.

He accused the Board of the radio station of allowing indiscipline people to run the radio station.

Mr Katebe also accused the Station Manager of belonging to the UPND and has warned him against hosting Mr Hichilema on the radio station.

He told the station manager to adhere to the police directive not to go ahead with the program.

And station Manager Allan Dumingu has accused Mr Katebe of interfering with his job as station manager of the radio station.

Mr Dumingu said he has a duty to pay salaries to the workers which will not be possible with government interference in the running of the station.

