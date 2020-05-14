Home Photo Gallery PF’s Donation of COVID-19 preventive materials in Pictures

PF’s Donation of COVID-19 preventive materials in Pictures

The Branded Water containers donated by PF
The Branded Water containers donated by PF

Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Danniel Kalembe led Party’s team to donate assorted COVID-19 preventive materials valued at K20 000. The materials include Hygenix Hand Washes, Sanitizers, Face Masks, and 250-litre drums and supporting stands among others.

Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Danniel Kalembe arrive to donate COVID-19 Fight Materials
Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Danniel Kalembe arrive to donate COVID-19 Fight Materials

Chirundu District Commissioner Stafford Kayame at the COVID-19 Domation Ceremony
Mr Kalembe at a ceremony where PF donated assorted COVID-19 preventive materials valued at twenty thousand kwacha.
Mr Kalembe at a ceremony where PF donated assorted COVID-19 preventive materials valued at twenty thousand kwacha.
Mr Kalembe at a ceremony where PF donated assorted COVID-19 preventive materials valued at twenty thousand kwacha.
Mr Kalembe at a ceremony where PF donated assorted COVID-19 preventive materials valued at twenty thousand kwacha.
Mr Kalembe at a ceremony where PF donated assorted COVID-19 preventive materials valued at twenty thousand kwacha.
Mr Kalembe at a ceremony where PF donated assorted COVID-19 preventive materials valued at twenty thousand kwacha.
Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Danniel Kalembe making a speech during the donation of materials to fight COVID-19
Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Danniel Kalembe making a speech during the donation of materials to fight COVID-19
The Branded Water containers donated by PF
The Branded Water containers donated by PF
3 COMMENTS

  1. The money came from countries like Germany. PF should be ashamed for using Lungu ‘s pictures to brand the donations that came from well wishing countries that tolerate gay rights,.

    2

  2. If the idea is to instill the PF image in our heads so that we vote for them next year…forget!!! That train left way back!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    1

  3. Meanwhile so called YO Bally who is meant to be wealthy only donated tu IBU soap and wanted the whole world to know. This was after he was forced to

