Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Danniel Kalembe led Party’s team to donate assorted COVID-19 preventive materials valued at K20 000. The materials include Hygenix Hand Washes, Sanitizers, Face Masks, and 250-litre drums and supporting stands among others.
[Read 289 times, 289 reads today]
The money came from countries like Germany. PF should be ashamed for using Lungu ‘s pictures to brand the donations that came from well wishing countries that tolerate gay rights,.
If the idea is to instill the PF image in our heads so that we vote for them next year…forget!!! That train left way back!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Meanwhile so called YO Bally who is meant to be wealthy only donated tu IBU soap and wanted the whole world to know. This was after he was forced to