Former Vice President of United Party for National Development (UPND) and now Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilisation in the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has advised opposition leader Haakainde Hichilema (HH) to return to his full-time business because his desires to become president of Zambia are just a pipe dream.

GBM said in Kasama last evening that HH needed to make a decision to return to business, which he understands best because his desire to rule Zambia will forever remain a delusion, adding that HH has a hidden agenda and not to lead Zambia

Speaking when he featured on Kasama radio connected by link to thirteen (13) other radio stations across Northern, Luapula, and Muchinga Provinces, Mr. Mwamba said the people of Zambia were aware of the development President Edgar Lungu has delivered across the country, and especially to Southern and North-Western Provinces and that the largest chunk of the PF government’s budget goes to these provinces, not Northern Province.

Mr. Mwamba called on the people of Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and the Copperbelt to give President Lungu massive support in 2021 general elections.

“HH will not be allowed to use his money to get to State House because Zambians are not for sale, after all, we all have money”.

And Mr. Mwamba called on Zambians to forgive National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Chishimba Kambwili and said, Kambwili contributed a lot to the PF and that he was looking forward to Kambwili’s return to the PF.

