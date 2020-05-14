Former Vice President of United Party for National Development (UPND) and now Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilisation in the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) has advised opposition leader Haakainde Hichilema (HH) to return to his full-time business because his desires to become president of Zambia are just a pipe dream.
GBM said in Kasama last evening that HH needed to make a decision to return to business, which he understands best because his desire to rule Zambia will forever remain a delusion, adding that HH has a hidden agenda and not to lead Zambia
Speaking when he featured on Kasama radio connected by link to thirteen (13) other radio stations across Northern, Luapula, and Muchinga Provinces, Mr. Mwamba said the people of Zambia were aware of the development President Edgar Lungu has delivered across the country, and especially to Southern and North-Western Provinces and that the largest chunk of the PF government’s budget goes to these provinces, not Northern Province.
Mr. Mwamba called on the people of Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and the Copperbelt to give President Lungu massive support in 2021 general elections.
“HH will not be allowed to use his money to get to State House because Zambians are not for sale, after all, we all have money”.
And Mr. Mwamba called on Zambians to forgive National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Chishimba Kambwili and said, Kambwili contributed a lot to the PF and that he was looking forward to Kambwili’s return to the PF.
Right on another post HH was barred from speaking on a radio station and the PF rats on LT accused him of wanting to campain …….
What is fat Albert doing on radio ? Is this not campaining ??
Ba PF your insecurities will not revitalise the Zambian economy , you are complete failures
Never has a truer word been spoken.
Then do the right thing by allowing HH to attend radio talk shows, let him bring out his ideas if they are worth implimenting do it, otherwise blocking him is not helping PF in any way but making him more popular and in the end win peoples hearts and before you know it that delusion will turn to reality.
“HH will not be allowed to use his money to get to State House because Zambians are not for sale, after all, we all have money”
GBM was bought like a tomato at the market.
GBM’s myopia is so nauseating! It’s not a secret that he (GBM) is a spineless unprincipled chap whose political decisions/utterances/affilliations are aimed at just promoting/securing his businesses….
GBM’s myopia is so nauseating! It’s not a secret that he (GBM) is a spineless unprincipled chap whose political decisions/utterances/affilliations are aimed at just promoting/securing his businesses….HH does well to ignore his provocations.
I doubt if he’s gonna take your advice, sorry GBM!
GBM was blackmailed to rejoin PF. They presented to him a dossier of his misdeeds when he had served as Minister of Defence and threatened to arrest him. That is what made him to rejoin PF to save his skin. They are holding him by the b*lls.
“I want to thank you people of Kasama and Northern Province for giving us such as gallant friend of mine and fellow citizens to be the Vice-President of the UPND, the party that will form government in the next few months with your support. Like we said, GBM has not resigned from PF, the party he tirelessly worked for to put in government but has now been hijacked by other people without a vision these colleagues had. But as usual they have appetite for creating bye-elections even when farmers have not been paid and there are other serious economic challenges facing the country,” Mr. Hichilema who spoke in Bemba told the jubilant Kasama residents that later lined-up the entire route from airport to town center.
I wonder how oval-head-fake bally is feeling now, his bottom must be…
The Great Bag of Maize (GBM) is not normal. When did HH stop being a business man? HH doesn’t survive on politics like you GBM. HH inspires many because of how is able to Manage politics and business at the same time. GBM has failed in politics and business. PF must go!
Today i have come to conclusion that mumutwe wenu bashi chile* mwaba amensi tamwaba amano, pantu ngamulomfwata insoni pakulanda, just like one of the biggest blogger on this platform.
Zambian nabana, you were bought by the people you insulted everyday, and now have the got courage to say.
Napita ine.
PF, your time is up and you must be messing up your pants when you hear Bally talking. Bally ni Bally, you can close all media channels but the information filters through. PF must go!
Aaaaaah! The same thing happening to HH happened to Sata but he got in to State House against all the odds. In the end the people of Zambia, who are fed up with the incompetent PF, will put HH in State House. PF will not stop the inevitable and that is why they are scampering to destroy HH with whatever resources are at their disposal. But he is always one step ahead of them, as Sata was a step ahead of MMD. As for GBM, I had so much respect for this man long back but now I see him as just another spineless desperado with no morals or principles. Shame!
People are looking for a leader with the capacity to develop the country for the good of all Zambians. President Lungu has lamentably failed in all areas. GBM and all Zambians know this very well. It is not a secret any more that Lungu is incapable of developing the country. It is actually an insult to the people of North- western, Western and Southern Provinces for GBM to claim that Lungu has done a lot in those provinces when there is nothing he has done there. The only thing that Lungu has succeeded to achieve is to ruin the economy of the country which is currently in the doldrums. Any sensible and well meaning Zambian would not support Lungu and PF who are shamelessly stealing from the people of Zambia. It is actually an act of lack of patriotism to support Lungu and PF.
Breaking news 208 covid-19 cases recorded today! Your empty PF government mishandling the crisis. PF must go!
This Great Bag Maize (GBM) did you donate for covid-19? This is a time waster PF typical cadres. Bally will fix yiu. PF must go!
The world would be a better place without all these hungry Politicians…all over the world they create havoc and misery on people even here in the USA its now total circus and greedy at play…..i cant stand any moron who calls himself a Politician
@ 15 Madilu system and Nyboma
Remember i said yesterday that they should just stop doing these costly press conferences wasting more tax payers money because COVID is here to stay…more new infections around the world every day so now its part of other diseases ..just like TB, Cholera, cancer, Flu, Malaria etc,,,,Chilufya and his cohorts wasting tax payers money with hefty allowances every time they do press conference
Ok, so If Kambwili returns to PF and God permitting PF goes through in 2021, meaning 2026 will be all for grabs. Both you sir GBM and CK will feel as a rightful person to take over from ECL. This will lead to another political fight inside your part since there will be the likes of Chitotela, Kampyongo, Mundubila, Makebi jostling for the party presidency. Kalaba may also return after 2021 elections, whilst Kaizer and his team mate Davies Mwila will be playing you people as chase pieces on their chase board. Because they will have to determine which piece will give them victory. I see this to begin as early as 2023 or latest 2024, thats 3 to 4 years from now. Just my imagination.
GBM can now smile as his haulage company is back hauling FRA maize ….what a sad cycle!!