President Edgar Lungu has tasked Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu to clear the air on public opinion concerning the 10 billion Kwacha economic stimulus package.
Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya disclosed during a COVID-19 Live Interview on ZNBC Radio 2.
Ms. Siliya said it is befitting to explain to Zambians regarding the right institutions that would administer the 10 billion Kwacha stimulus package and the conditions attached to accessing the funds.
Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, has also called on Zambians to embrace patriotism amid the COVID-19 and stop making baseless allegations of corruption.
She said it is counterproductive and a drain on national resources to prosecute baseless corrupt cases in the courts of law.
Ms. Siliya further called on Zambians to be proactive and take personal responsibility to help combat the spread of the COVID-19.
She said except for front line workers, the government cannot afford to buy protective equipment for every Zambian.
And, Ms. Siliya has called on parents to desist from letting loose children in public places as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
Excellent leadership exhibited by our president.
I thought it’s about time we celebrated our black leaders. So I am starting a black leader challenge here. I will start and hope you can all join in by posting yours, including diasporans. Here goes ;
MY PRESIDENT IS BLACK, MY CHIEF JUSTICE IS BLACK, MY BOSS IS BLACK. I AM APROUD BLACK MAN.
Can you all state yours ?
The problem with Edgar’s Govt is that he’s not in charge, he has no clue what he needs to do. Then his Ministers like doing things without consultation. We told you that the problem that SMEs have isn’t a lack of access to credit but GRZ debt default. GRZ has defaulted big time, and now the little available business is awarded to cadres and those with connections. There’s no accountability. Allocate that money to local debt servicing, clean up the GRZ procurement system, support ZPPA to conduct audits for compliance because now people that work in GRZ institutions are the suppliers. This is only happening under Edgar Chagwa Lungu. PF MPs have been collecting applications from those seeking postings as teachers which means that only PF supporters will be employed, but is this their…
But is this their country alone? This is worse than dictatorship or nepotism it’s just something else!
This woman is plain and simple dull.
Now this bunch of thieves is trying to gag citizens from complaining about corruption.
There is zero accountability in this government. Even the covid donations are not being made public. Some of the donations are being rebranded to include the face of the commander-in-thief. Pathetic.
You are corrupt thieves.
That is will the IMF will not lend you money. Yet you keep crawling back to them begging like house flies. No pride.
You have let your country down you common thieves.
Amazingly coming from Dora Siliya the chief propagandist, where is press aid to issue statement on this matter!? Is burning Jet fuel to mwinilunga gold mine? Empty Edgar Lungu! PF must go!
Your best minister Bwalya Ngandu explained, and nobody understood, why you want him to repeat the confusion? Leave Ngandu alone, he is also looking for job in next UPND government.
You had GBM on paid program on 13 radio stations yesterday, he had chance to tell Zambians about how PF was distributing the K10 billion to people. We didn’t hear anything but HH. I think it’s the PF mobilization team in charge of the Stimulus money.
Lusaka Times you becoming makakas like makaka Kaizar Zulu chimbwi dunderhead….why do you prefer pro PF bandit comments and you delete non partisan comments like mine
@Kaizar, why are you still a racist? Fvck your black GBM , fvck your black ass Mumbi Phiri, ffvck you all PF, fvck your black K10 billion…..
Nostra…. – Why are you getting worked up with the impostor? Really laughable surely can you not see his flag location… 3/4 of what he posts has nothing to do with the article as he has nothing tangible to contribute …use your head man!!
200 new covid-19 cases today. Dora why do you involved the inept President when the Finance Minister stated already he will avail more information but I know that govt doesnt have those funds hence the reason they are begging from Western countries and IMF.
We keep hearing him “direct” so many things be done, but nothing ever gets done. This is a man held captive by his subordinates because they have so much on him and they can bring him down
That is why dr chilufya keeps undermining him and he cant do anything.
They feed him lies to flatter his ego so that he allows them to plunder. Then when he finds out that they are feeding him lies and making him look ridiculous to the public he cant do anything because he knows his hands are not clean, since he has been winking at corruption and benefitting from it himself.
Vultures are quick to lead predators to a carcass, but when the predator dies, the same vultures will eat his carcass. Beware your excellence.