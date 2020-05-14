President Edgar Lungu has tasked Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu to clear the air on public opinion concerning the 10 billion Kwacha economic stimulus package.

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya disclosed during a COVID-19 Live Interview on ZNBC Radio 2.

Ms. Siliya said it is befitting to explain to Zambians regarding the right institutions that would administer the 10 billion Kwacha stimulus package and the conditions attached to accessing the funds.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, has also called on Zambians to embrace patriotism amid the COVID-19 and stop making baseless allegations of corruption.

She said it is counterproductive and a drain on national resources to prosecute baseless corrupt cases in the courts of law.

Ms. Siliya further called on Zambians to be proactive and take personal responsibility to help combat the spread of the COVID-19.

She said except for front line workers, the government cannot afford to buy protective equipment for every Zambian.

And, Ms. Siliya has called on parents to desist from letting loose children in public places as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

