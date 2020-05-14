9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 14, 2020
type here...
Economy

President Lungu has Tasked Finance Minister to clear the air on the K10 billion stimulus package

By Chief Editor
36 views
11
Economy President Lungu has Tasked Finance Minister to clear the air on the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has tasked Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu to clear the air on public opinion concerning the 10 billion Kwacha economic stimulus package.

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya disclosed during a COVID-19 Live Interview on ZNBC Radio 2.

Ms. Siliya said it is befitting to explain to Zambians regarding the right institutions that would administer the 10 billion Kwacha stimulus package and the conditions attached to accessing the funds.

Meanwhile, Ms. Siliya, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, has also called on Zambians to embrace patriotism amid the COVID-19 and stop making baseless allegations of corruption.

She said it is counterproductive and a drain on national resources to prosecute baseless corrupt cases in the courts of law.

Ms. Siliya further called on Zambians to be proactive and take personal responsibility to help combat the spread of the COVID-19.

She said except for front line workers, the government cannot afford to buy protective equipment for every Zambian.

And, Ms. Siliya has called on parents to desist from letting loose children in public places as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

[Read 568 times, 568 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleHH should return to full time business, his dream to rule Zambia will remain a delusion-GBM

11 COMMENTS

  1. Excellent leadership exhibited by our president.

    I thought it’s about time we celebrated our black leaders. So I am starting a black leader challenge here. I will start and hope you can all join in by posting yours, including diasporans. Here goes ;

    MY PRESIDENT IS BLACK, MY CHIEF JUSTICE IS BLACK, MY BOSS IS BLACK. I AM APROUD BLACK MAN.

    Can you all state yours ?

    3
    5

  2. The problem with Edgar’s Govt is that he’s not in charge, he has no clue what he needs to do. Then his Ministers like doing things without consultation. We told you that the problem that SMEs have isn’t a lack of access to credit but GRZ debt default. GRZ has defaulted big time, and now the little available business is awarded to cadres and those with connections. There’s no accountability. Allocate that money to local debt servicing, clean up the GRZ procurement system, support ZPPA to conduct audits for compliance because now people that work in GRZ institutions are the suppliers. This is only happening under Edgar Chagwa Lungu. PF MPs have been collecting applications from those seeking postings as teachers which means that only PF supporters will be employed, but is this their…

    2
    1

  4. This woman is plain and simple dull.

    Now this bunch of thieves is trying to gag citizens from complaining about corruption.

    There is zero accountability in this government. Even the covid donations are not being made public. Some of the donations are being rebranded to include the face of the commander-in-thief. Pathetic.

    You are corrupt thieves.

    That is will the IMF will not lend you money. Yet you keep crawling back to them begging like house flies. No pride.

    You have let your country down you common thieves.

    3

  5. Amazingly coming from Dora Siliya the chief propagandist, where is press aid to issue statement on this matter!? Is burning Jet fuel to mwinilunga gold mine? Empty Edgar Lungu! PF must go!

    1

  6. Your best minister Bwalya Ngandu explained, and nobody understood, why you want him to repeat the confusion? Leave Ngandu alone, he is also looking for job in next UPND government.
    You had GBM on paid program on 13 radio stations yesterday, he had chance to tell Zambians about how PF was distributing the K10 billion to people. We didn’t hear anything but HH. I think it’s the PF mobilization team in charge of the Stimulus money.

    3

  7. Lusaka Times you becoming makakas like makaka Kaizar Zulu chimbwi dunderhead….why do you prefer pro PF bandit comments and you delete non partisan comments like mine

    1

  8. @Kaizar, why are you still a racist? Fvck your black GBM , fvck your black ass Mumbi Phiri, ffvck you all PF, fvck your black K10 billion…..

    2
    2

  9. Nostra…. – Why are you getting worked up with the impostor? Really laughable surely can you not see his flag location… 3/4 of what he posts has nothing to do with the article as he has nothing tangible to contribute …use your head man!!

    1

  10. 200 new covid-19 cases today. Dora why do you involved the inept President when the Finance Minister stated already he will avail more information but I know that govt doesnt have those funds hence the reason they are begging from Western countries and IMF.

  11. We keep hearing him “direct” so many things be done, but nothing ever gets done. This is a man held captive by his subordinates because they have so much on him and they can bring him down
    That is why dr chilufya keeps undermining him and he cant do anything.
    They feed him lies to flatter his ego so that he allows them to plunder. Then when he finds out that they are feeding him lies and making him look ridiculous to the public he cant do anything because he knows his hands are not clean, since he has been winking at corruption and benefitting from it himself.
    Vultures are quick to lead predators to a carcass, but when the predator dies, the same vultures will eat his carcass. Beware your excellence.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 11

President Lungu has Tasked Finance Minister to clear the air on the K10 billion stimulus package

President Edgar Lungu has tasked Finance Minister Bwalya Ngandu to clear the air on public opinion concerning the 10...
Read more
Headlines

HH should return to full time business, his dream to rule Zambia will remain a delusion-GBM

Chief Editor - 20
Former Vice President of United Party for National Development (UPND) and now Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilisation in the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Geoffrey...
Read more
Columns

Zambia Was Not a Socialist State and It has Never been One

Chief Editor - 4
By Faston Mwale Recently, there has been a growing debate contending that the UNIP government ran a socialist state which failed and ultimately led to...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Upclose with Rapper Slick One

staff - 2
Hailing from the heart of Lusaka, Zambia is a Hip-hop artist who goes by the name “Slick-One”. Born “Chungu Katontoka” on the 1st of...
Read more
Photo Gallery

PF’s Donation of COVID-19 preventive materials in Pictures

Chief Editor - 14
Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Danniel Kalembe led Party's team to donate assorted COVID-19 preventive materials valued at K20 000. The materials include...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

FNB gets first Zambian CEO

Economy Chief Editor - 13
First National Bank Zambia Limited has announced the appointment of Bydon Longwe as a new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Longwe takes over from...
Read more

Phase one of the Consolidated Gold Company Limited in Rufunsa has commenced-ZCCM-IH

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The ZCCM-IH Investment Holdings says phase one of the Consolidated Gold Company Limited, gold processing project in Rufunsa has commenced. ZCCM-IH Chief Executive Officer Mabvuto...
Read more

European Union extends K241.2 million support as its immediate-term contribution to the Covid-19 response in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 17
The European Union has extended EUR 12 million or K241.2 million support as its immediate-term contribution to the Covid-19 response in Zambia. According to a...
Read more

CEC, Zesco Opt for Arbitration

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The end of the bitter war over the future of the Bulk Supply Agreement which expired last month, Zesco and Copperbelt Energy Corporation have...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 569 times, 569 reads today]

Related Posts: