9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 15, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Not all Small and Medium Enterprises will be able to benefit from the K10 Billion Stimulus Package-BOZ

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Not all Small and Medium Enterprises will be able to benefit from...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Bank of Zambia has clarified that not all Small and Medium Enterprises will be able to benefit from the K10 Billion Stimulus Package.

The Central Bank says because these funds are a loan, SMEs need to fulfill some minimum criteria required by their Financial Service Providers.

It said there are Financial Service Providers that specifically service SMEs that are eligible to participate in the Facility and can, therefore, benefit from the facility particularly through the FSPs that already serve small and micro-enterprises.

And the Central Bank says ensuring that the facility trickles down to the intended beneficiaries is one of the requirements stipulated under the terms and conditions of the Facility that Financial Service Providers should demonstrate how the benefits obtained on the Facility are passed on to their clients.

The Bank says it will regularly monitor performance and any Financial Service Provider that will fail to comply will be subject to mandatory repayment as provided for under section.

And regarding interest rates, the Bank of Zambia says it has provided incentives for Financial Service Providers that offer lower interest rates to their clients.

In its publication dubbed “The K10 Billion Stimulus Package. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS”, the Central Bank says Financial Service Providers will determine the interest rates at which the funds will be on-lent to their clients.

However, the Bank of Zambia said Financial Service Providers are obliged to pass on the benefits of lower interest rates, fixed interest rates, and the possibility of a payment holiday to their clients.

It said it will check on the benefits being passed on prior to the disbursement of funds.

Further, BoZ has provided additional incentives to Financial Service Providers which lend to their clients at no more than 5 percentage points above the cost of funds from BoZ.

It said if Financial Service Providers borrow the funds at 12.5% from BoZ and lend to clients at no more than 17.5%, then they have access to more funds from the facility.

The Bank of Zambia says it has put in place mechanisms to ensure adherence to the set terms and conditions.

“Firstly, access to the funds on the Facility by any Financial Service Providers is subject to the terms and conditions as provided for under section 2.4. and all Financial Service Providers are subject to regular reporting to the Bank and this is in addition to the Bank’s continuous surveillance through on-site and off-site inspections”, it said.

The Central Bank said failure to report appropriately shall result in sanctions as guided under section 14 and the imposition of such sanctions is without prejudice to the Bank’s use of its regulatory powers as provided for in the Bank of Zambia Act and Banking and Financial Services Act.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articlePolitical or Tribal fights have paved way for foreign entities to loot Zambia’s resources-Lubinda Habaazoka

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Not all Small and Medium Enterprises will be able to benefit from the K10 Billion Stimulus Package-BOZ

The Bank of Zambia has clarified that not all Small and Medium Enterprises will be able to benefit from...
Read more
Economy

Political or Tribal fights have paved way for foreign entities to loot Zambia’s resources-Lubinda Habaazoka

Chief Editor - 23
Economics Association of Zambia President Dr. Lubinda Habazoka has urged Zambians to stop fighting and concentrate o developing one another. Dr Habazoka has noted...
Read more
Headlines

Government defends New Labour Act after Stakeholders say the Act will Choke Employers

Chief Editor - 7
Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa says the process that needs to be undertaken before the law is enacted was exhausted before coming up with the...
Read more
General News

Re-opening Date for Universities and Colleges has not yet been set-Mushimba

Chief Editor - 10
Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba has said that the re-opening date for universities and colleges has not yet been set. Speaking in an interview with...
Read more
Economy

Copper production to be sustained amid COVID-19

Chief Editor - 0
By DERRICK SILIMINA and MEMORY CHIPILI COPPER production will be sustained amid COVID-19 outbreak as the industry is vital to the national treasury. This came to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Civil Society Working Group calls for enhanced cyber security during the COVID-19 response

Columns Chief Editor - 0
The Working Group on Cyber Laws and Digital Security in Zambia, a consortium of Civil Society actors advocating for human rights-based internet legislation in...
Read more

Zambia Was Not a Socialist State and It has Never been One

Columns Chief Editor - 11
By Faston Mwale Recently, there has been a growing debate contending that the UNIP government ran a socialist state which failed and ultimately led to...
Read more

Open letter to Power Tools on the increasing Poor Road Safety Record

Columns Chief Editor - 11
The Zambia Road Safety Trust (ZRST) is the Nation’s leading road safety charity, which was founded in 2014 and has over 1,000 members and...
Read more

A mother’s appeal: Please DO NOT open schools in June

Columns editor - 11
I am a mother to two grade 12s. I would like to appeal on the recent announcement to open exam classes in June. The Minister...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: