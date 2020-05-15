The Bank of Zambia has clarified that not all Small and Medium Enterprises will be able to benefit from the K10 Billion Stimulus Package.

The Central Bank says because these funds are a loan, SMEs need to fulfill some minimum criteria required by their Financial Service Providers.

It said there are Financial Service Providers that specifically service SMEs that are eligible to participate in the Facility and can, therefore, benefit from the facility particularly through the FSPs that already serve small and micro-enterprises.

And the Central Bank says ensuring that the facility trickles down to the intended beneficiaries is one of the requirements stipulated under the terms and conditions of the Facility that Financial Service Providers should demonstrate how the benefits obtained on the Facility are passed on to their clients.

The Bank says it will regularly monitor performance and any Financial Service Provider that will fail to comply will be subject to mandatory repayment as provided for under section.

And regarding interest rates, the Bank of Zambia says it has provided incentives for Financial Service Providers that offer lower interest rates to their clients.

In its publication dubbed “The K10 Billion Stimulus Package. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS”, the Central Bank says Financial Service Providers will determine the interest rates at which the funds will be on-lent to their clients.

However, the Bank of Zambia said Financial Service Providers are obliged to pass on the benefits of lower interest rates, fixed interest rates, and the possibility of a payment holiday to their clients.

It said it will check on the benefits being passed on prior to the disbursement of funds.

Further, BoZ has provided additional incentives to Financial Service Providers which lend to their clients at no more than 5 percentage points above the cost of funds from BoZ.

It said if Financial Service Providers borrow the funds at 12.5% from BoZ and lend to clients at no more than 17.5%, then they have access to more funds from the facility.

The Bank of Zambia says it has put in place mechanisms to ensure adherence to the set terms and conditions.

“Firstly, access to the funds on the Facility by any Financial Service Providers is subject to the terms and conditions as provided for under section 2.4. and all Financial Service Providers are subject to regular reporting to the Bank and this is in addition to the Bank’s continuous surveillance through on-site and off-site inspections”, it said.

The Central Bank said failure to report appropriately shall result in sanctions as guided under section 14 and the imposition of such sanctions is without prejudice to the Bank’s use of its regulatory powers as provided for in the Bank of Zambia Act and Banking and Financial Services Act.

