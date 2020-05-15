10 truck drivers are among the 14 cases of positive COVID-19 cases that Zambia has recorded from 161 tests conducted in the last 24 hours in Lusaka Province.

According to the information disclosed by Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya at a routine update on COVID-19 in Lusaka, the 10 truck drivers, who entered the country through Chirundu border, comprise 4 Zambians 6 Zimbabwean nationals.

Dr. Chilufya said that the other three of the new Covid-19 cases were detected through routine screening and testing while 1 is a contact of a known case.

The Health Minister said 28 discharges have been recorded in the last 24 hours and that 16 were from Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre and 12 are health care workers from the courtyard isolation center in Lusaka.

Dr. Chilufya said all the patients are stable except for one patient in Masaiti.

The country now has 668 cumulative cases with 152 recoveries with 509 active cases

Meanwhile, Dr. has announced that Chinsali General Hospital will now be a Covid-19 laboratory testing centre for Muchinga Province. Dr. Chilufya said that all COVID-19 tests from Nakonde District and other surrounding areas will be conducted at Chinsali General hospital instead of transferring the samples to Lusaka.

The Health Minister says the move will speed up the process of releasing the results of the tests from Nakonde District.

[Read 236 times, 236 reads today]