Cabinet has effected President Edgar Lungu’s decision to reduce his salary and that of his Cabinet between a range of 15 and 20 percent.
In December last year, the President directed the Secretary to the Cabinet to slash the salaries of highly paid public officers in Government.
The public officers whose salaries have been cut, are from Permanent Secretaries up to the President.
The decision by the President was meant to cushion the impact on citizens arising from the increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs last year in December.
“l have shown the way and those willing to work with me should be ready to sacrifice, ” the President had said.
Meanwhile, President Lungu has terminated the appointment of Deputy Auditor General in charge of Corporate Services Division Sally Ross.
The President has since appointed Director of Finance at the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Clare Mazimba, to replace Mrs Ross.
The Head of State has also terminated the appointment of Controller of Internal Audit at the Ministry of Finance Joyce Sundano, and replaced her with Chibwe Mulonda.
He has wished the new appointees God’s blessings as they serve in their positions and he has thanked those whose appointments have been terminated for the service rendered.
This contained in a statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.
You stolen enough bandit President Edgar Chagwa Lungu kawalala
My president and my role model boss, your generosity speaks volumes. On a previous post from today I commented stating or rather asking why hh couldn’t match the total money donated to us for covid as he is celebrated as a billionaire by his supporters. Some even say that he should be president because he is rich and won’t steal. However up to now all he has donated is tu ebu soap. My president I thank you for your humility and kindness. I voluntarily reduced my salary by 15 percent beginning of this year. Our friends in diaspora can’t even send money for salt for their relatives and yet will still criticize you for doing such a good thing. Vote pf. Kz
Anonymous the only one who stole from this country and is still walking freely is your demigod leader who undervalued state assets. This is reason many people lost their livelihoods. Meanwhile this is reason some of you were forced to move to diaspora, and yet you are too dull to realise the reason for this is the same hyena (hh) you support. This is what tribalism can do..
@ Anonymous….Exactly my thought, he has stolen Billions of Kwacha’s now his salary looks like peanuts to him.
How will the Presidents salary reduction help those who have been failing to pay Electrical bills and those that have sold or parked their vehicles because of failure to buy fuel? How can a pledge be effective after 5months? You increase Electrical bills and maintain longer Load shedding hours, how is that even helpful?
Ati cabinet has effected Lungu’s salary reduction today but hoodwinked Zambians in December last year- Kuwaya-waya fye.
As for KZ, stop insulting well meaning citizens. Insults will not insulate you as public enemy of Zambia. You or impostor, Zambians will never forget, you have harassed, beaten, maimed, humiliated, kidnapped, fired guns and shot Zambians and dehumanised them. This is because president Lungu protects you and abets your criminal acts against Zambians. Police should have arrested you for your widely known criminalities. Zambians deserve justice and time is coming to get it. PF regime hasn’t the capacity to prosecute any case of corruption in Zambia, Hence, your boasting that you made Lungu win elections. so you hold president Lungu at ransom for the Zambian law to be ineffective on your crimes. However, cleansing yourself on this site will not wash up, records, living witnesses exist and…
Slashing salary when the moron refused to pay back salaries for overstayingin office…if this was a salary increase the thieves would have back dated it to December.
Germany alone donated 370 million Kwacha equivalent to 18.5 million euros to support the Zambian people to control the pandemic and to help the economic and social consequences of the crisis, Today the Secretary to the treasury said the total value of donations-in-kind received from individuals, organizations, and other well-wishers, is K78, 150, 914.30 million
They have already fattened their personal accounts with COVID-19 donations from Germany and Billions more from other well wishing countries
testimonies will be in your face one day in courts of law.
Is there anyone out there who can assist to deliver this message to the President that retirees are begging your office to be paid pension benefits. Recently payments were made surprising the ones who were paid are those who retired in 2018-2019 leaving out who retired in 2016-2017. PSPF can not give a concrate reason to the retirees.
This joker of a president,is he dealing with kindergarten. People are crying for reduction of fuel prices. He has failed and useless man. PF must go!
Woah, woah, woah! It took nearly six months to get around to doing this? What did someone remind him of the promise and he goes “oh geez”? And his cabinet and PSs all sitting around sitting around saying nothing glad he forgot.
I guess we know who is NOT so much “man of action” anyway.
Boss, so how about making the deductions retroactive back to the time of your announcement? Try that one to show you were serious.
Also wondering why this took so long to come into effect and why the press statement didn’t bother to explain if there were technicalities that delayed the process by a whopping 6 months.