Government defends New Labour Act after Stakeholders say the Act will Choke Employers

By Chief Editor
Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa says the process that needs to be undertaken before the law is enacted was exhausted before coming up with the Employment Code Act.

Mr. Muntengwa says the process allowed all stakeholders to give their input and took into consideration the views of all stakeholders.

He said it is therefore mischievous for some stakeholders including the Zambia Federation of Employers to try and tilt public opinion on the Employment Code Act.

Mr. Muntengwa has challenged the Zambia Federation of Employers, Professor Oliver Saasa, and others criticizing the new law to point out sections in the Act where exemptions can be exercised by the Minister and those impacting negatively on the employers.

He said the Act has a provision where stakeholders can engage the Minister and iron out their grievances so long the process is followed.

Mr. Muntengwa said the Act has other aspects that are beneficial to the employers.

He said calls to completely defer the Employment Code Act are therefore not tenable because there will be no law to regulate the employment contracts.

He said issuing blanket statements, especially that most of the stakeholders sit in the tripartite is unfair and has advised critics to engage him instead of rushing to the media.

However, Professor Oliver Saasa has insisted that the law should be suspended because it is choking employers.

The new Act to regulate the employment of persons, prohibit discrimination at an undertaking, constitute the Skills and Labour Advisory Committees, and provide for their functions came into force in Zambia on Wednesday 13 May 2020.

The controversial Employment Code Act number 3 of 2019 which stakeholders want to be suspended provide for the engagement of persons on contracts of employment, the form and enforcement of the contracts of employment, employment entitlements, and other benefits, protection of wages of employees, and the registration of employment agencies.

The Act further regulates the employment of children and young persons, provide for the welfare of employees at an undertaking, employment policies, procedures, and codes in an undertaking, repeal and replace the Employment Act, 1965, the Employment Act 1966, the Employment of Young Persons and Children Act 1933 and the Minimum Wages and Conditions of Employment Act, 1982 among others

