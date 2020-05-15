UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the thuggish behaviour by PF officials of intimidating, disrupting and closing of media houses that carry alternative views is totally unacceptable and an assault to Zambia’s cherished media freedoms and freedom of expression.
Mr Hichilema whose phone in radio programme on Muchinga Radio Station in Chinsali was almost interrupted today by PF cadres says it is not his fault that PF leaders fail to engage citizens through regular press briefings and interactions with media houses, because they have run out of ideas.
“In our case, we view it as a patriotic duty to engage our citizens through various media platforms on a regular basis in order to appreciate their daily challenges and chart a way forward with them”, he said.
Mr Hichilema said furthermore, these media houses have equally not been spared by the current economic hardships Zambians are all experiencing.
He said this is why out of their own volition, UPND elect to pay for radio programmes as a way to sustain their operations in terms of emoluments, equipment maintenance and payments to various statutory bodies such as ZRA, NAPSA, IBA among others.
Mr Hichilema who had his programme canceled by a District Commissioner in Mpika said ordinarily, media houses are supposed to feature all players for free, but UPND has taken the pleasure to pay, because they fully understand the challenges they go through.
He said it is therefore absolutely unacceptable for PF officials and thugs to meddle in the operations of these media houses because in the end it denies them the much needed resources which they use to keep their businessess afloat.
Mr Hichilema said if left unchecked, this behaviour can lead to unemployment in the country among youths.
He has demanded that the Zambia Police immediately institute investigations and arrest the culprits and further urge the IBA to be impartial by ensuring all stakeholders are allowed to use the radiowaves without interruption from political thugs.
TRUE SIR.HICHILEMA HAKAINDE NOT LAZY DICTATOR LUNGU.SURROUNDING HIMSELF WITH *****S AND PIGS CHEAP CHAPS LIKE KZ.AND BUSY THIEVING.
I hate insults but this arrogant selfish man forces it on himself. Instead of fighting covid he is busy crying about himself. A very greedy man. Hh Fock off
Which is which – was it “almost interrupted ” or “cancelled by a district commissioner”? LT, please do your work diligently.
Office of the president is Very wide and sophisticated.Some of them are staunchly supporters of UPND meanwhile are reporting every darkened schemes of UPND.
See how they played with HH’s psychology in Mpika ,the meetings that are held in dark corner of nights all are known.No wonder you were flushed out of Mpika District something that made HH very surprised.Poor strategy as usual.HH is full of gruesome characters,Even in 2021 upnd will dance same song.
The IMF and EU are quietly watching by the sidelines.
Bwalya Ngandu’s efforts to get the desperately need covid 19 relief funds will hit another snug.
I’m sure he is having sleepless nights on the next excuse he will offer during the next meeting.
Every time he makes progress some silly PF cadre does something stupid(intimidates the media, relief funds go missing)
BACK TO SQUARE ONE
To make the matter worse these are private media. Thank you Bally for supporting radio stations. These PF are not goodooooh!?. PF!
Well said Bally and please fix these thugs and must be taught a very big lesson. PF must go!
Before even winning elections, Tonga empire is dancing as if they have already win 2021 elections and as if all is well for them, upnd is casting threat to PF,as clear indication of how divided the country will be if HH is ushered in to power.Does HH knows what it means to win elections in Zambia? HH and his supporters (radio station)are too careless too to fight the government.