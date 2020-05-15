Lusaka businessman Lawrence Sikutwa has dissolved Lawrence Sikutwa and Associates Group of Companies, a conglomerate of companies named after him where was Group Chairman.

And Madison Life has stopped paying of Commissions to all its Sales Staff on non-remitted premiums as a cost saving measure to protect the wellbeing of Mlife.

The LSA Group founded in 1995 was an indigenous conglomerate with interests in both life and general insurance, asset management including pension fund management, unit trusts, and stock broking and property development and business advisory services as well as tourism.

Mr Sikutwa dissolved LSA Group at the beginning of May in order to restrategize and protect the other units in the business after struggling to service a number of personal loans he acquired.

Highly placed company sources indicated that by dissolving LSA Group, Mr Sikutwa hopes that separate units will have a higher chance of staying afloat and not suffering contagion.

Late last year, Investrust Bank sued Mr Sikutwa in his personal capacity, his tourism company Amalgamated Tourism Investments and LSA Group for failing to service K11.6 million in unpaid mortgage.

Early in January 2020, Cavmont also sued Mr Sikutwa over a US$240,000 loan forcing the Securities and Exchange Commission to take temporal possession of the affairs of Madison Asset Management Company Limited (MAMCO).

An audit conducted by KPMG Zambia dated September 30th 2019 showed that Group accounts are in red and that the shareholder, Madison Financial Services Plc, has shown commitment and played a significant role in the recapitalisation of the business operations of Madison Asset Management Company Limited (MAMCO).

But the board said liquidation was not in the interest of all stakeholders.

“Due to the following factors, the company has experienced challenges since 2017 which have led to losses: (a) the general economic environment was affected as a result of elections that have a tendency to slow down the economy due to the uncertainty they created; (b) increased interest rates; (c) Stiff competition from deposit-taking microfinance companies offering higher yields on the market reducing margins on the FIF; (d) Slowdown in the economy affecting the housing sales and reducing the yield on assets and therefore the cost of borrowing significantly higher than the return earned on the assets; (e) Illiquid property portfolio that cannot be easily disposed making it difficult to take opportunities on the market from the higher attractive rates; (f) fluctuating exchange rates that affected the cost of borrowing; and (g) The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has deemed the product illegal hence the urgent need to unwind the fund. However, the fund had significant asset- liability mismatch that requires to be wound down over a period of time,” the report reads.

“Realising the seriousness of the financial position of the Company and the risk of liquidation, the Shareholders and the Board have considered a number of options in the last twelve months and decided that liquidation was not in the best interest of all the stakeholders because the reasons that led to the company being in this position could be addressed by restructuring the operations of the company. In that respect, they have taken the following steps: The Board has engaged the Shareholders of Madison Financial Services Plc to assist in the recapitalisation of the business of the Company. The company has received ZMW 16,100,000.00 and a further ZMW 60,000,000.00 is set to be remitted by 30th June 2020. A number of assets amounting to ZMW 143,774,524.00 and attributable to the FIF have been earmarked for disposal. The company is also making all efforts to ensure it remains a going concern. By initiating the Scheme of Arrangements, this process will ensure that all the assets are distributed fairly and in a way that maximises the return to all the Creditors equitably. The company has taken cost rationalisation measures, including closure of the town office and relocation of the Kitwe branch office to a cheaper location. Staff restructuring has also been done to reduce the staff numbers. The company has put on hold all budgeted capital expenditure items…Despite the cash flow challenges, the Company and its management have worked hard to transform the business and Company, into a well-known brand in the Zambian financial sector.”

And in a circular from Madison Life Managing Director Agnes Chakonta, the company announced that it will no longer pay advances and Commissions on non-remitted premiums.

The company said it is making frantic efforts to collect premiums which have not been serviced from Government through PMEC and from Konkola Copper Mines(KCM).

[Read 518 times, 518 reads today]