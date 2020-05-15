9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 15, 2020
Over K78 million donated to COVID-19 fight-State

By Chief Editor
Secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba has announced that the estimated total of cash and donations in Kind is K78, 150, 914.30 million.

Mr Yamba says this figure excludes pledges that have not been honored and items whose value has not yet been communicated to us.

He said for the period 1st March 2020 to 30th April 2020, 19 individuals and organizations contributed K9.78 million cash.

Mr Yamba said all cash donors to collect stamped Government receipts from room 36 in the Accountant General’s Division at the Ministry of Finance in accordance with Financial Management Laws.

He said the total value of donations-in-kind received from individuals, organizations, and other well-wishers, is K68, 370, 159.21 million.

Mr Yamba said between 1st March 2020 to 30th April 2020, one-hundred-and-nine 109 individuals and organizations made donations in kind through the Ministry of Health. The estimated value of these donations is K66.2 million.

He said the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit received donations estimated at K1.55 million from twelve donors.

Mr Yamba said the Ministry of Community Development received donations-in-kind estimated at K52, 500, Ministry of Finance K52, 750, and Muchinga Province K479, 586.

He said the donations-in-kind comprised Personal protective equipment, Foodstuffs, Medical supplies, Campaign and lighting facilities adding that the next publication for the period March to May 2020, will be made in June 2020.

  1. Since HH and his supporters claim he is a billionaire, why doesn’t he match that amount? Am sure it is a drop in the ocean for him. After all he says he is in politics to serve, why not show us how generous he is ?

