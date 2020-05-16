9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 16, 2020
type here...
General News

106 Zambians from South Africa Start their Journey back home

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
General News 106 Zambians from South Africa Start their Journey back home
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambian Mission in Pretoria, South Africa, has facilitated the return of one hundred and six (106)Zambian nationals from that country to Zambia.

The Mission has also facilitated the return of another set of six Zambians and 30 Resident permit holders to Zambia by air.

The 106 people left South Africa today by road and are expected to be in Zambia in the next two days.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti supervised the bus boarding process which was done from the Zambian Chancery in Pretoria.

General Miti, who was accompanied by his deputy Mr Maynard Misapa, Counsellor Health Dr Priscilla Zulu and the Defence Advisor Brigadier General Joseph Chewe among other Mission staff said the returnees were in South Africa after being caught up in the COVID 19 induced lockdown.

He said the Mission facilitated securing travel permits from the South African authorities to enable Zambians return home amid COVID 19 travel restriction.

General Miti said all the returnees met costs for their bus and air tickets and would further undergo mandatory period of quarantine upon arrival in Zambia.

He mentioned that the Mission would continue facilitating for smooth exit of Zambians from South Africa by engaging that country’s authorities to issue special travel permits.

General Miti has since thanked the South African government for its corporation in ensuring that some returning Zambians were exempted from immigration penalties as they had their permits expired and also the Zimbabwean government for graciously allowing the smooth passage of the Zambian buses.

Returning Zambians waiting to board the buses
Returning Zambians waiting to board the buses

Returning Zambians waiting to board the buses
Returning Zambians waiting to board the buses

[Read 113 times, 113 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleHealth Minister in Nakonde, visits Health Workers and ordinary citizens quarantined
Next articleTwo Companies in Lusaka have been shut down for keeping their workers hostage

3 COMMENTS

  2. Too bad, quarantine them upon arrival as you know SA is the covid 19 epicentre , don’t even beat the bush about this one. You can use the ownerless 48 mansions . It’s getting serious bane.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Ministry of Defence dismisses US$1.2 billion uniform deal as fake news

The Ministry of Defence has dismissed social media reports that government has procured defence force military uniforms worth $1.2...
Read more
Economy

Two Companies in Lusaka have been shut down for keeping their workers hostage

Chief Editor - 1
Two Companies in Lusaka have been shut down for keeping their workers hostage since the first COVID 19 cases were recorded in the country. And...
Read more
General News

106 Zambians from South Africa Start their Journey back home

Chief Editor - 3
The Zambian Mission in Pretoria, South Africa, has facilitated the return of one hundred and six (106)Zambian nationals from that country to Zambia. The Mission...
Read more
Health

Health Minister in Nakonde, visits Health Workers and ordinary citizens quarantined

Chief Editor - 3
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya is in Nakonde District to an on-spot inspection of Nakonde District that has become the epicentre of the COVID-19....
Read more
Economy

Court Order stops Food Lovers East Park Auction

Chief Editor - 3
The much-publicized auction sale of Food Lovers East Park property which was to be held today has been stopped after the Lusaka High Court...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia reopens border with Tanzania after Covid-19 closure

General News editor - 9
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia reopened its Nakonde border with Tanzania on Friday after a five-day closure of the key transit point for copper and...
Read more

PSV Bus drivers praise Government for extending the validity period of licenses from 1 year to 3 years

General News Chief Editor - 9
Public Service Vehicle (PSV) bus drivers in Lusaka have showered praise on the government for increasing the PSV driver's license validity period from one...
Read more

Ndola City Council and Department of Health told assess the legality of the buildings erected at Prophet Yakobo Yakobo’s Church

General News Chief Editor - 6
Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary, Dr. Howard Sikwela has challenged Ndola City Council and Department of Health to carefully assess...
Read more

Over K78 million donated to COVID-19 fight-State

General News Chief Editor - 16
Secretary to the treasury Fredson Yamba has announced that the estimated total of cash and donations in Kind is K78, 150, 914.30 million. Mr Yamba...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 114 times, 114 reads today]

Related Posts: