The Zambian Mission in Pretoria, South Africa, has facilitated the return of one hundred and six (106)Zambian nationals from that country to Zambia.

The Mission has also facilitated the return of another set of six Zambians and 30 Resident permit holders to Zambia by air.

The 106 people left South Africa today by road and are expected to be in Zambia in the next two days.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti supervised the bus boarding process which was done from the Zambian Chancery in Pretoria.

General Miti, who was accompanied by his deputy Mr Maynard Misapa, Counsellor Health Dr Priscilla Zulu and the Defence Advisor Brigadier General Joseph Chewe among other Mission staff said the returnees were in South Africa after being caught up in the COVID 19 induced lockdown.

He said the Mission facilitated securing travel permits from the South African authorities to enable Zambians return home amid COVID 19 travel restriction.

General Miti said all the returnees met costs for their bus and air tickets and would further undergo mandatory period of quarantine upon arrival in Zambia.

He mentioned that the Mission would continue facilitating for smooth exit of Zambians from South Africa by engaging that country’s authorities to issue special travel permits.

General Miti has since thanked the South African government for its corporation in ensuring that some returning Zambians were exempted from immigration penalties as they had their permits expired and also the Zimbabwean government for graciously allowing the smooth passage of the Zambian buses.

