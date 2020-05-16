Lusaka Businessman Lawrence Sikutwa has reacted to an exposé carried by Lusaka Times on the dissolution of his LSA Group of Companies stating that the Group is still intact with no plans of dissolution.

But highly placed sources at the company has maintained that that LSA Group has ceased to exist and all employees who were under it have either been infused into other Madison companies or have been laid off.

In a statement released late on Friday, Dr Sikutwa maintained that the LSA Group is still intact and that there no plans to dissolve it adding that it shall remain a flagship investment company in Zambia.

He stated that the article regarding the dissolution of the company is factually incorrect and refuted the assertions.

Dr Sikutwa however admitted that some subsidiaries under the Madison Finance Group are facing some challenges but said plans are underway to resolve the challenges.

He admitted that it was resolved that the shared services that were provided by the LSA Group to Madison Financial Services be stopped following the restructuring and rationalization of the Group on May 1st 2020.

“I do admit that some subsidiaries in the MFS Group face some challenges brought about by a number of reasons including the widely reported situation in Madison Asset Management Company (MAMCO). Rest assured that the said challenges are firmly being addressed so that they are resolved to ensure the businesses adapt, restructure and continue to thrive in the new normal,” Dr Sikutwa stated.

“In this regard, efforts include, capital raising, seeking new partners and rebuilding trust. Corporates do face up and down business and we are no different but it would not be appropriate to delve into operational matters of the MFS subsidiaries suffice to state that all stakeholders involved are working together to ensure that the challenges are overcome.”

Dr Sikutwa said he is confident that with the support of the general public, the government and relevant stakeholders, Madison will forge ahead and remain a successful indigenous Zambian group.

But highly placed company sources have maintained that there is no LSA Group operating.

They have since urged Dr Sikutwa to come truthful and not hide behind the difficult nature of the business units.

“As we speak, the workers working for LSA have been taken over by other Madison companies while some have been laid off. We ask him to refute that fact also,” the sources said.

