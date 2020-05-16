Two Companies in Lusaka have been shut down for keeping their workers hostage since the first COVID 19 cases were recorded in the country.
And the Ministry of Labour has summoned the owners Chueng Zhu Company and Louise Investment Limited for violating labour laws.
This is when Inspectors from the Ministry of Labour conducted an operation last evening after a tip-off from the public that some companies were NOT allowing their workers to go home.
And Assistant Labour Commissioner Inspector Lupili Sichone said the two companies were putting the workers at risk of contracting COVID 19 as they were staying in unventilated rooms.
Ms. Sichone has since directed that all the workers be released and that the companies should continue paying them their full salaries while at home.
She warned companies that are in the habit of violating labour laws that they will be visited, and appropriate measures taken against them.
Ms. Sichone said the ministry of Labour will not allow companies to be exploiting their workers, especially during the COVID 19 period.
Good work. A government that looks out for its citizens is a caring one. Now let us impose stiff punishment on these companies
Your Chinese friends are breaking laws right left n centre and your always handle them with kids gloves , why iwe KZ.
Under what law do you impose paying workers while at home? While I commend MoL for rescuing the workers it also need to make sure its actions are within the law else we will be a Banana republic. Lawlessness begets lawlessness
Whose conduct has given Chinese impudence?