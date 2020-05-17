9.5 C
Today’s Message: Sealed Lips

By editor
Today's Message: Sealed Lips
Today’s Scripture

“…Whoever wants to embrace life and see the day fill up with good, here’s what you do: Say nothing evil or hurtful…”
(1 Peter 3:10, MSG)

Sealed Lips

Our mouth gets us into more trouble than just about anything else. You can’t go around telling people off, saying hurtful things, and expect to step into the fullness of what God has for you. Many times, it’s not big things that are keeping us from God’s best; it’s not some big sin or big mistake. It’s the small things. The apostle Peter said that if you want to enjoy life and see good things, say nothing evil or hurtful. How much higher would we go if we didn’t have to have the last word or have to be right, but just quietly keep honoring God, being respectful, staying on the high road?

When David faced a lot of opposition and had plenty of opportunities to lose his cool and tell people off, he prayed a great prayer in Psalm 141: “Take control of what I say, O Lord, and keep my lips sealed.” Make that your prayer every morning.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I can embrace life and see my days filled with good by taking control of what I say. I choose in advance to watch my words carefully today. I ask You to help me keep my lips sealed when I’m tempted to complain and argue. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

  1. Our father in heaven, I thank you for me and my families good health. I also thank you for keeping our country and president safe. I ask you to intervene into the evil lives of diasporans who wish us death and other negative thoughts. I ask you to deliver them from evil. Also I pray for the gay party upnd. Lord deliver those tribalists from evil. Amen

