Sunday, May 17, 2020
General News

Allow Children to report back to School -Teachers Unions

By Chief Editor
Teachers Unions have encouraged parents to allow their children report for school as schools re-open next month.

Zambia National Teachers Union (ZNUT) General Secretary Newman Bubala says all necessary measures have already been put in place to ensure a safe learning environment for the pupils.

Mr. Bubala says teacher unions and government will work closely with parents to help the pupils catch up on lost time as schools re-open.

And Basic Education Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) General Secretary Henry Sinkala says the unions will go flat-out in all schools across the country to ascertain their preparedness ahead of the re-opening.

Meanwhile, Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) General Secretary Kangwa Musenge says teachers are ready to ensure that the learning calendar is not disrupted once schools re-open.

